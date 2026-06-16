As someone who lives for fall and spooky season, my biggest complaint about Halloween is that it's only one night... and that night is unfortunately still months away. But for those of us who need a horror fix in between, there's Summerween: a tradition that crams Halloween vibes right into the middle of June. And what better way to celebrate this pseudo-holiday than with a summer-horror movie marathon?

Maybe it's because we like to think of summer as a carefree time, but there's something extra disquieting about a horror that happens under the blazing sun. The terror seems to hit a little harder when it crashes summer camps and lazy, hazy days by the lake.

So, if you need the perfect way to microdose the spooky vibes you've been missing since October, go ahead and cue up some of these Summerween movie picks.

The Classics Universal Pictures

Jaws (1975) More than 50 years after the fact, Spielberg's shark masterpiece remains the gold standard of summer horror. See also: 100% the reason we all scan the surface of the water in paranoia before venturing past ankle-depth at the beach.

Friday the 13th (1980) Let's hear it for the OG summer camp slasher! Friday the 13th walked so everything that has come after could run (frantically, through the woods, in the dark). If Summerween were a place, Camp Crystal Lake might just be it.

Sleepaway Camp (1983) The other killer summer camp movie, this one’s a bit of a deep cut… in, like, the most literal sense. It’s unhinged in that special ‘80s horror way, and I’m honestly a little jealous you get to experience it fresh. Pro tip: The less you know going in, the better.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) Nothing says summer road trip like a van full of young people making a series of catastrophically poor decisions under the blistering summer sun. You can almost feel the humidity seeping out of the screen, which somehow makes the tension even more unbearable.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) The lore of the fisherman with the hook is forever embedded in the millennial psyche, right along with peak Jennifer Love Hewitt screaming, “WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?!” A seaside town, a deadly secret, a maritime killer — it’s a seasonal staple.

The Lost Boys (1987) I would file this more under atmospheric horror than scary horror, but absolutely a must-see this time of year. A coastal California summer filled with vampires, motorcycles, saxophone solos, and glorious ‘80s energy? Please and thank you.

It (2017) Based on Stephen King’s novel, It truly nails the feeling of how much possibility a summer holds… for better or worse. Here, it’s 1989, and a group of outcast kids must fight a shape-shifting entity inside the eerie Maine town of Derry. It goes without saying that none of us ever felt the same about clowns after Pennywise entered the zeitgeist.

Cabin Fever (2002) Nothing ruins a sexy summer getaway quite like a flesh-eating virus! Eli Roth’s directorial debut sees a group of recent grads just trying to enjoy one last blowout at an isolated cabin… until things get really, really gross.

House of Wax (2005) When a bunch of friends road-trip to a football game and get stranded in a weird-ass town, they stumble upon a wax museum that’s a little too life-like. This is dumb-fun, and (bonus!) it features the cultural milestone that was Paris Hilton’s onscreen demise.

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010) If you like your summer horror with a heavy side of levity, start right here. Two sweet, well-meaning hillbillies head to their rundown vacation cabin, where they get mistaken for backwoods killers by a group of vacationing college kids. Gory hilarity ensues.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) This modern classic parodies pretty much every horror trope you’ve ever seen while also managing to be a genuinely great horror movie in and of itself, and that makes it unmissable in my opinion. It starts with five friends heading to a solitary cabin for a weekend getaway, but it unfolds in a wickedly smart way.

The New Class Universal Pictures

Us (2019) What if the scariest thing lurking at your summer house... is you? That's the unnerving question Jordan Peele asks with this spin on the classic beach vacation movie, and Lupita Nyong'o answers with a truly chilling dual performance.

Sinners (2025) Sweaty, sexy, scary... Ryan Coogler's genre-bending Southern Gothic vampire epic is the trifecta. Set during a swampy 1930s Mississippi summer, it follows as twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both Michael B. Jordan) encounter something sinister when they move back to their hometown to open a juke joint.

Send Help (2025) What happens when a meek and seemingly dull woman gets stranded on a deserted island with her nightmare misogynistic boss after their plane crashes? Some bat-shit crazy stuff, that's what. You've never seen Rachel McAdams like this before.

Becky (2020) If teenagers didn't scare the living hell out of you before, they will now. When violent criminals invade a family's lake house, young Becky must fight for survival, basically turning into a feral force of nature. It's like the homicidal version of Home Alone.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 (2021) If you haven't watched Netflix's Fear Street trilogy, what have you been doing? The entire franchise is fantastic. However, Part Two is a real love letter to summer-camp slashers, dropping us into Camp Nightwing for some nostalgic late-'70s carnage.

X (2022) A wayfaring van of aspiring filmmakers, a remote Texas farm, the dead heat of 1979... I mean, c’mon, what could go wrong? Ti West's slasher is sticky, sun-drenched summer horror at its most raunchy and unapologetic.

Crawl (2019) For those of us who live in the South, the fact that this movie's premise feels like it could actually happen just makes it all the more scary. Sure, it's highly unlikely you'll get stranded in your flooded home during a Category 5 hurricane with a horde of hungry alligators, but it's not impossible.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) I love a slasher that's self-aware, and this one is thanks to its razor-sharp Gen Z satire. The plot: A group of rich, self-obsessed 20-somethings throw a hurricane party in a mansion, decide to play a murder-in-the-dark party game, and start dying off. The big twist at the end will have you cackling.

Dangerous Animals (2025) If you’re a sucker for shark horror, well, this should catapult to the top of your list. Here, Jai Courtney plays an unhinged serial killer who abducts his victims and feeds them to — you guessed it — sharks. Courtney is in top form as a villain, and Yellowstone’s Hassie Harrison shines as badass Zephyr.

The Final Girls (2015) In this surprisingly emotional horror-comedy, a group of friends gets sucked into the cheesy ‘80s summer-camp slasher that made one of the teens’ late mom a scream queen, and they have to use everything they know about horror movies to survive. A perfect gateway point if you've got an older kid easing into the genre.

Talk to Me (2023) One of the strongest recent horror releases, this A24 sleeper follows a group of Australian teens who discover a way to communicate with spirits... and things go about as well as you’d expect. It taps right into that being-young-and-making-terrible-choices energy that feels so fitting for Summerween.

The Blackening (2023) In this gem that doesn’t get talked about nearly enough, a group of friends gather at a remote cabin (clearly a recurring summer-horror theme) for a Juneteenth weekend getaway and end up trapped in a deadly game with a masked killer. It’s a hilariously skewering riff on the whole “who dies first” horror trope (you know the one) that also delivers genuine suspense.

Even More Summerween Movie Options Still not scared enough? Add these to the queue, too. Disturbing Behavior (1998)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Ruins (2008)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

Ma (2019)

Piranha 3D (2010)

It Follows (2014)

Midsommar (2019)

The Burning (1981)

Lake Placid (1999)

The Wicker Man (1973)

Blood Hook (1987)

Summer of '84 (2018)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Tourist Trap (1979)

Eden Lake (2008)

The Hitcher (2007)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

So set your A/C to an October-ish temp and let the mid-year horror binge commence.