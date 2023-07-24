If you were a ‘90s kid who grew up obsessed with a team of pizza-eating humanoid turtles named Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello, you’re in for a treat. The sewer-dwelling heroes otherwise known as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are officially back, featuring a cast of recognizable voices such as Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph, Ice Cube, Seth Rogen, John Cena, Rose Byrne, and Jackie Chan. It’s time to introduce your little ones to the iconic characters that you grew up with.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the brothers return to the big screen. After years of being sheltered from the human world (which actually… sounds kind of nice?), these crime-fighting half-shelled heroes are ready to win over the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Alongside their new friend, April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri), the turtles take on a mysterious crime syndicate before quickly realizing there’s a new army of mutants released upon them.

The film highlights universally relatable themes that will channel your nostalgia while keeping you and your kids on your toes — expect moments of growing up, making friends, finding independence, succeeding in school, and maybe even talking to a crush or two. This new iteration of TMNT shows that the legendary crew is still equal parts aspirational and relatable, which is the secret to creating characters that kids will feel inspired by for years to come.

Ahead of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem August 2 premiere, take a moment to rave about your own teenage years as you introduce your kiddos to these epic characters.

Nickname: Leo

Leo Voiced by: Nicolas Cantu

Michelangelo

Nickname: Mikey

Mikey Voiced by: Shamon Brown Jr.

Raphael

Nickname: Raph

Raph Voiced by: Brady Noon

Donatello

Nickname: Donnie

Donnie Voiced by: Micah Abbey

Splinter

Voiced by: Jackie Chan (legend alert!)

April

Voiced by: Ayo Edebiri

Superfly

Voiced by: Ice Cube

Bebop

Voiced by: Seth Rogen

To meet the rest of the new TMNT crew, be sure to grab tickets for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, only in theaters August 2. Fans in New York and Los Angeles can also take advantage of a free immersive experience through August 1.