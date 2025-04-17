Whether you stayed up late reading Marvel comics or just love going to see a big, splashy superhero movie, the latest The Fantastic Four trailer is sure to get you hyped. The film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has been talked about for years now, with an all-star cast that includes Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Thing. Oh, and Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer?!

Releasing on July 25 in theaters, Marvel fans have been anxiously awaiting any new clues or info on the film, and the latest trailer is filling a whole lot of hearts. With a heavy emphasis on family, the new trailer shows the Fantastic Four getting tons of accolades out in the world, banding together to tackle a huge threat to Earth, and, oh yeah, Sue Storm and Reed Richards are expecting a baby.

So it’s true. Women can have it all.

If you’re just a Marvel movie watcher (c’est moi), this is a big development for you to see in the trailer. But if you’re a comic book fan (or the type of person who looks things up in detail before you start watching something new), you already know this isn’t some big bombshell piece of news. In the comics, Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Woman actually have two children — Franklin and Valeria — who are born with superpowers. Which makes me think that calling this movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps is setting up a whole Fantastic Four cinematic universe with new superheroes already set in the pipeline to join in.

But I’m most excited to see a pregnant superhero. Throughout the trailer, Sue remains heavily involved with the Fantastic Four, and she’s shown both looking not-very-pregnant and also super pregnant. It makes sense to think we’ll see Sue give birth in this movie, and the way the world reacts to the Fantastic Four, I’m hoping Franklin Richards’ birth is going to be like a new royal baby being born.

And it has to be said — it’s a joy to see Pedro Pascal in any piece of entertainment, but as a doting dad? He’s really been hitting that mark lately. From The Last of Us to The Mandalorian, we all definitely have an appetite for Pedro looking hot while taking care of small things. I’m also incredibly excited to see Joseph Quinn as The Human Torch after falling in love with him and his role as Eddie in the last season of Stranger Things. The entire cast seems to fit perfectly, and this trailer gives that homey feeling that I think everyone’s hoping the movie has, too.

Plus, a new tiny superhero baby? Yes, please.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will premiere in theaters only on July 25.