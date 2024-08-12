Franchises have become major pillars of the movie industry in the last decade, from bringing back iconic stories that were blockbusters in the ‘90s (looking at you, Toy Story) to building out entire cinematic universes (oh hi, Marvel). But Disney might be the king at this kind of story-building, and it’s why everyone is losing their minds over the D23 announcement that The Incredibles 3 is a go.

The Incredibles 2 still feels like a recent movie, although it actually came out in 2018 — a whopping six years ago. But the series began in 2004 when The Incredibles was released. While a hit, it took a few more years for everyone to get on board with doing a sequel, and now the fans (ahem, my children and I) want more.

While no release date has been announced, Pixar head Pete Docter shared that The Incredibles 3 is absolutely a go — and Brad Bird, the director and writer of the first two movies in the series, is on board again. But so far, that’s all the info we have, with Docter ending the Pixar segment of the event with, “More on that next time.”

Considering the original cast showed up for the sequel, it’s safe to assume they’ll be back again for The Incredibles 3. So, fingers crossed that Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Samuel L. Jackson will all reprise their roles as Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and Frozone.

Personally, I’m also hoping Bob Odenkirk will show up again as Winston Deaver from the second movie to be an ally fighting for superheroes’ rights. But it’s also nice to think about the movie delving more into Baby Jack-Jack’s powers and what that means for the family. I can only assume that Jack-Jack will stay a baby, considering Violet and Dash — the other Incredible kids — didn’t age any between The Incredibles and The Incredibles 2. It seems part of the schtick of Jack-Jack as a character is that he is a baby, and turning him into a mouthy preschooler or a big kid who suddenly has control over his many (many) powers feels not great.

One of the things I love the most about The Incredibles, and why I love sharing it with my kids, is how very real the parenthood part of the story feels. Parents trying to do what’s right, bending and breaking rules when they have to, being open with their kids — it’s the kind of story that really makes you feel seen as a parent. And in The Incredibles 2, going against gender roles and norms to have Mr. Incredible stay home with the kids while Elastigirl is out fighting bad guys always leaves me feeling a little emotional.

Plus, if Brad Bird is back to direct (and hopefully write the third installment), I think we can safely assume Enda Mode (and guest!) will be back on our screens. She might be one of the most iconic Pixar characters around, and I have a feeling Bird and Pixar heard our pleas for more Edna.

Maybe The Incredibles 3 takes a look at her backstory, too? That would be very interesting, dahling.