So you just finished the finale of Season 1 of The Pitt and you’re trying to find the next medical drama you can binge — there really are a ton of great ones out there. But will there be a Season 2 of The Pitt eventually? Because Meredith Grey and Dr. House are great, don’t get me wrong, but Dr. Robby is the only M.D. for me.

If you haven’t seen it yet, The Pitt debuted on Max in January of this year. Season 1 spans 13 episodes, each of which follows the doctors and nurses at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital through one hour (in real time) of their shifts. Noah Wyle stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Rabinavitch, and he is also one of the executive producers on the show.

Will there be a Season 2 of The Pitt?

Yes, there will! Breathe a quick sigh of relief. Max announced in February that they had renewed the show for a second season, Variety reports. Wyle told the outlet in an interview that shooting for Season 2 will begin this June, and it will roll out on Max in January 2026. The intention, he says, is for the series to return every year.

A Forbes article points out how rare it is to get a new season of a series annually anymore, but the nature of The Pitt makes it possible. The filming location doesn’t change, and the cast members are mostly new talent or not involved in other major projects that would compete for their time. And without all the travel, costuming, and CGI work, the cost to make The Pitt is probably significantly less than some of the streaming platform’s other hits (think: The Last of Us and House of the Dragon).

What will Season 2 of The Pitt be about, you ask?

Spoilers ahead. Obviously we’ll still be in the emergency department with Dr. Robby and Co., saving lives and all that, but Wyle did tell Variety a bit more about what we’ll see unfold in Season 2 — including that it will pick up 10 months after the events of Season 1.

In the finale of Season 1, Dr. Robby has a breakdown while caring for victims of a mass shooting at a nearby music festival. The onslaught of patients triggers his PTSD from the COVID pandemic, and he has a flashback to when he had to take his mentor off of life support. The pressure that has been building inside him all season finally breaks. In the next season, Wyle says he wants to explore how he’ll “rebuild” after he “no longer is able to pretend to himself that he doesn’t need help.”

Max’s renewal of the series might surprise fans of the show who have heard about the ongoing lawsuit against Wyle and his fellow producers, John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The estate of Michael Crichton has filed suit, alleging that The Pitt is a rip-off of ER, a show Crichton created that all three men producing The Pitt previously worked on. All parties had been in talks to reboot ER and drop in on Wyle’s character from that series, Dr. John Carter, 15 years later, but when the idea became a nonstarter, they pivoted hard in a new direction, Wyle told Variety.

So, who’s to say how the lawsuit will turn out and what effect, if any, it might have on future seasons of the show? But for now, we can look forward to at least one more season with our new favorite cast of doctors and nurses.