It’s hard to imagine a world without The Simpsons. The iconic cartoon is the longest-running animated series and sitcom on television, having already been renewed through its 40th season, which will air in 2028 and 2029. But now we’re getting an even bigger dose of The Simpsons in 2027: 20 years after the first The Simpsons Movie, Marge, Homer, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie are all back for another trip to the big screen.

The Simpsons Movie 2 is officially a go, with a release date of July 23, 2027.

While no plot details have been released yet, we do know that The Simpsons Movie 2 is taking the place of a previously untitled Marvel project that Disney had slated into the schedule, Variety reports.

But truly, that’s it. Will it pick up where the first The Simpsons Movie left off? Will it be full of more predictions the original show is known for making (and then having come true decades later)? Will Maggie finally get rid of her paci?

Since 1989, The Simpsons has remained a hit and a major staple of pop culture, but I really do think Disney+ has given the series a whole new lease on life with younger audiences. Much like kids discovering The Office thanks to streaming platforms, The Simpsons has garnered a huge fan base in a younger generation whose parents grew up watching the show.

My own husband was a huge The Simpsons fan as a kid, and it’s now his “thing” with our three daughters. We may not all agree on a movie to watch during family movie night, and they may squabble over what show to watch on vacation, but the minute our girls hear The Simpsons theme, they rush downstairs. Even the first The Simpsons Movie is “too old” for them, and it’s still one of their favorites. I can’t imagine the joy they’ll feel watching The Simpsons Movie 2 in real time with their dad.

No other announcements about the movie have been made, but it’s safe to assume the original cast will be involved, just like they were for the first movie and continue to be with the show. And since the first The Simpsons Movie raked in over $530 million against a $75 million budget in 2007, according to Variety, I think the sequel is bound to be just as successful.

Here’s to loving a slightly dysfunctional family that always makes you feel all cozy and wholesome in the end.