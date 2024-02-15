These ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’-Inspired Activities Will Have Your Kids In Their Element

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres on February 22, and we’re counting down the days until we can introduce a whole new generation to one of our favorite cinematic universes (seriously, the trailer is so good).

In this action-packed reimagining of the original, members of different nations possess the power to manipulate a single element (think: water, earth, fire, or air), but each generation also boasts one Avatar: a chosen person who is able to control all four elements. To help you channel your family’s Avatar nation, we put together a list of kid- (and parent-) approved activities themed after each of the elements. Check out the list of possible nations below to decide which one your family belongs in, then hover over the flip card to discover a fun element-themed activity to enjoy together!

Get Into Your Element

Channel your family’s own Avatar nation with these dynamic games and DIY activities inspired by the element that fits your crew best.