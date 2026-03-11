It’s been over a year since the cozy Pacific Northwest town of Virgin River graced our screens, and to be quite honest, we miss Mel and Jack and the rest of the endearing residents of this fictional corner of the streaming world. And with Season 7 finally dropping, we *should* be content. We know this. But before we hunker down with a new batch of episodes, we need a little peace of mind: Are we getting Season 8, or are we about to say goodbye to Virgin River?

Good news: The small-town drama isn’t going anywhere yet. Netflix has officially renewed Virgin River for Season 8. In fact, the renewal came in July 2025, long before the anticipated arrival of Season 7, hinting at just how much confidence Netflix has in the series and its viewership.

Here’s everything we know so far about the future of Netflix’s (now) longest-running original scripted series.

When will Season 8 premiere?

With Season 7 only just arriving, Netflix hasn’t yet revealed a release date for Season 8. However, we can get some context clues from prior seasons’ release dates. Seasons 4 through 6 were all released around a year apart. The gap between Seasons 6 and 7 increased slightly to just over a year. So, if we follow that pattern, the earliest we can hope for Virgin River Season 8 is likely spring 2027, though it could actually land in the summer.

What Netflix has confirmed about Season 8 is that it will come in right around 10 episodes, per the norm.

What cast will be in Season 8?

Let’s just go ahead and assume we’ll see the return of at least most of the major players: Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Tim Matheson as Doc Vernon Mullins, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, and Ben Hollingsworth as Brady.

There are a few casting question marks that we’ll likely see play out in Season 7. Muriel, played by Teryl Rothery, was recently diagnosed with cancer. It’s unclear how serious it is, but it could potentially be a way for the show to write off her character (if that was something they wanted to do, which we hope is not the case). Whether or not Mike, played by Marco Grazzini, sticks around might be determined by how Brie answers his proposal. And, of course, we’re all waiting with bated breath to find out the fate of Charmaine, played by Lauren Hammersley.

Season 7 also brings a few new faces to Virgin River that could carry over into subsequent seasons: Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries) as cop-turned-medical-board-investigator Victoria; Cody Kearsley (Riverdale) as a rodeo worker named Clay; and Austin Nichols (One Tree Hill) as a mysterious figure from Mel’s past.

What will Season 8 be about?

While we don’t have a logline for Season 8 at this point, we know that Season 7 focuses on Mel and Jack’s latest big life transition.

“Season 7 will find Mel and Jack taking their first steps into marriage as they start to plan for and build a life and family together,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum. “Meanwhile, Doc and Hope will work together to protect the clinic and the integrity of the town from outsiders.”

But there are lots of unresolved questions we need the show to answer this season, so there’s a lot of room for spillover into Season 8. For starters, what happened at Charmaine’s house? Is she OK? Will Brie say yes to Mike — or are she and Brady fated for each other? Will Preacher finally get his happy ever after?

Honestly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There is no shortage of directions the show could go, and that bodes well for Season 8 (and, hopefully, future seasons).