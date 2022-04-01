Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper better watch out because their sons are clearly following in their hosting footsteps.

Cohen shared an adorable photo of his 3-year-old son, Ben, and Cooper’s nearly 2-year-old son, Wyatt, on the set of Watch What Happens Live, sitting in chairs across from each other.

“New WWHL co-hosts Ben & Wyatt are taking over my show,” Cohen, 53, wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for a great run, Bravo!”

Is it just us or does Ben look beyond happy to be in studio? He’s a natural.

Cohen is a single dad to Ben while Cooper shares parenting duties of sons Wyatt and newborn Sebastian with his former partner, Benjamin Maisani.

Cohen and Ben recently met Cooper’s latest addition, with the Bravo host sharing a photo of the special memory. “He’s a peaceful beauty,” Cohen said of Sebastian. “Ben calls him “Wheels”! Mazel to Anderson & Benjamin ♥️.”

Cohen and CNN correspondent Cooper, 54, are longtime friends and have bonded even more since becoming fathers. They have gone on tour together and have co-hosted New Year’s Eve Live — sharing a lot of laughs, and drinks, while ringing in new years.

“We’ve been friends for 25 years,” Cooper told Stephen Colbert in 2018. “And we decided to monetize it,” Cohen joked.

Here’s hoping Ben and Wyatt do the same! WWHL has never looked cuter.