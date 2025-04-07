Where To Watch Ms. Rachel So You Can Feel Good About Screen Time

I like to think of Ms. Rachel as the toddler parents’ version of White Lotus — meaning if someone asks you about it and you say you don’t watch it, you’re met with gasps of shock and dismay. What do you mean you aren’t watching Ms. Rachel? She’s the only good thing available for toddlers and preschoolers to watch! Basically, if your toddler isn’t watching this learning show, they’re the only one.

But if you’re curious about the show and want to know where to watch Ms. Rachel, you’re in luck. The series — hosted by former preschool teacher Rachel Accurso — began back in 2019 as a YouTube series as a response to Accurso’s son’s speech delay and the lack of resources available for him to learn at home. Using children’s rhymes and classic songs, she created the channel with a focus on language development, bringing in diverse cast and crew members to help build out the series.

During the pandemic, the show became incredibly popular on YouTube, where it is still available today. With over 14 million subscribers, Ms. Rachel has expanded into baby and preschool learning videos, with lots of interactive videos that prompt children to join in on singing and learning. There are videos focusing on letters, colors, counting, shapes, and more. The videos are also available in 33 languages via subtitles, and Ms. Rachel has disabled YouTube ads from interrupting her videos.

You can view over 115 Ms. Rachel videos on YouTube, and many of them are given a cover photo showing you how long the video is — especially helpful if you're trying to limit screen time or ensure it'll hold your child's attention for long enough.

But you can also find Ms. Rachel on Netflix. Brand new to the streaming platform in 2025, there are four episodes — "Hop Little Bunnies Plus More Songs and Nursery Rhymes," "Learn to Read - Phonics, ABCs, and Preschool Learning," "Baby Learning - First Words, Milestones, Nursery Rhymes and Songs," and "Learn to Talk - 'What's in the Box?' Speech and Toddler Learning." Compilations of some of Ms. Rachel's most popular YouTube episodes, these Netflix episodes range from 36 minutes up to 59 minutes.

So whether you're relying on YouTube or Netflix, know that there's plenty of Ms. Rachel to go around. Netflix has only released four of the compilation episodes in 2025, but the streamer has confirmed that more will be available later this year.