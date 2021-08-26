Eric Stonestreet Expertly Trolls Fans Who Think He’s Too Old For Fiancée

Eric Stonestreet/Instagram

Eric Stonestreet expertly trolls those who think his fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer is too young for him

Eric Stonestreet is taking matters into his own hands for his fans that say he’s “too old” to be engaged to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer. Instead of trying to look younger, Stonestreet did a little hilarious photoshopping of his engagement pictures to make her look much older.

The Modern Family actor shared the funny Instagram post to remind people to mind their own business in a way only he can. “Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49 year old man, to be engaged to my almost 42 year old fiancée,” he captioned the post. “Look, she can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone.”

In fact, he’s not that much older than Schweitzer, which makes it even funnier that he had to call this out in the first place.

According to People magazine, the duo met in 2016 at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City. It was first reported that they were dating in 2017.

Stonestreet announced the engagement earlier in the week, captioning his post, “She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people.'” Both Schweitzer and the ring he chose are stunning and you can see how happy he is to be marrying her.

Stonestreet was over the moon about Schweitzer when he appeared on Ellen DeGeneres during a 2017 episode of her talk show. “Your girlfriend is lovely — I met her backstage,” said DeGeneres. “She’s a nurse. That’s a good thing for you, because you’re a hypochondriac.”

The Secret Life of Pets actor didn’t skip a beat. “I’m a big baby, too. She calms me — she calms my nerves. I’m a very high-strung person,” he said. “You can tell, right? What are you looking at, ma’am?!” he jokingly yelled at a woman in the audience before adding: “My nurse girlfriend will take care of you.”

He also follows the social media rules of Ryan Reynolds (see above) and drags Schweitzer regularly on Instagram. In one early August post, he asks her to pose by some fruit at a farmers market, but she soon realizes she’s about to be the butt of a joke. “What are you doing?” she asked. “Nothing! Taking a picture of you with your melons,” he replied, allowing her to make the face we all do when our partners make a bad joke.

Here’s hoping this is just the beginning of more antics of the two on social media and we get some hilarious wedding-related posts as soon as humanly possible.