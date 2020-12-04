Escape to Florida with These Beach-Inspired Cocktails

Raise your hand if you’ve been in survival mode since the spring. Yes, that’s all of us. We’ve dealt with cancelled summer camps, no concerts, cooking every. single. meal. and, the toughest of all, helping the kids with virtual classes.







We could all use a break. While you may not be able to physically travel to the beach, you can channel the chill vibe of waves lapping the sand and the wind blowing through your hair — with a beach-inspired drink.

Instead of turning to pumpkin spice to escape, it’s time to FLORIDA-fy — toss on your favorite maxi dress (no bra required), embrace the messy bun, and pour yourself a frosty beverage to mentally transport yourself to the sandy, sunny beaches of Florida.

Better yet, have your partner mix your drink so you can put your feet up on the couch (after you sweep all those toys onto the floor).

Handy tip: a typical shot glass holds approximately 1.5 oz. You don’t have to measure. We won’t judge.

NAP ON THE BEACH

It’s 2020, and naps are no longer a luxury. Take all the naps you want. This twist on a fruity classic will help you wind down after a long day juggling Zoom meetings and new math by escaping to the beach.

5 oz vodka

5 oz peach schnapps

2 oz of grapefruit juice

2 oz cranberry juice

Maraschino cherry for garnish (optional)

Directions: Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and pour over ice. Garnish with a Maraschino cherry (optional).

SOOTHING SUNSET MOCKTAIL

Congrats, you made it through another day! Put your feet up and watch the sunset on Pensacola Beach while your partner handles baths and bedtime.

3 oz orange juice

5 oz pineapple juice

5 oz non-alcoholic ginger beer

1 oz grenadine syrup

Ice

Orange slices for garnish (optional)

Directions: Add ice into a tall glass. Add orange juice, pineapple, and ginger beer. Stir. Then, without stirring, slowly add grenadine so it settles to the bottom and your drink transforms into a colorful sunset. Garnish with an orange slice.

IS-IT-SATURDAY-YET STRAWBERRY MOJITOS

Celebrate the arrival of your weekend with a mojito so fresh, you’ll feel the salty beach air on your cheeks. While you wait for Florida strawberry season to arrive next spring, frozen ones will work just as well. Make sure to defrost them first.

¼ cup fresh strawberries

Handful of fresh mint leaves

1 tsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp sugar

5 oz light rum

Ice

Club soda

Directions: Chop strawberries and add sugar. Set aside. Place mint leaves at the bottom of the glass. Add strawberries. Using a handle of a wooden spoon or similar, crush strawberries and mint leaves. Add rum and lime juice. Stir to combine. Top with ice and add club soda. Garnish with mint leaves and more strawberries.

NOT-SO-DARK-&-STORMY SLUSHIE

Taking a mini-vacation from the comfort of your couch to the Florida beaches means the only storm you’ll see is the one in your glass. This slushie version is a light and refreshing way to end your day. Make sure to use ginger beer and not ginger ale. You’ll want the spicy, sweet ginger to balance the rum. Makes 2 servings.

4 oz non-alcoholic ginger beer

1 Tablespoon lime juice

1 cup ice

2 oz dark rum

Directions: Blend all ingredients until you achieve a slushie consistency. If it’s too thick, add more ginger beer if needed. Garnish with a wedge of lime (optional).

SPICY KEY LIME MARGARITA

Who says you can’t be spicy and sassy at the same time? Made with jalapenos and Florida’s famous key limes, margaritas will help you kick off happy hour. If you can’t find fresh key limes, regular limes work, too.

2 oz key lime juice

1-2 thinly sliced jalapeno

5 oz agave syrup

2 oz white tequila

2 oz triple sec

Salt or sugar for glass rim

Directions: Rub a wedge of lime around the rim of your glass and dip in salt or sugar. In a cocktail shaker, add all ingredients plus ice. Shake until well combined. Strain into your salt/sugar rimmed glass and garnish with a wedge of lime and/or jalapeno slices (optional).

PLAY-IN-THE-SAND FROZEN PINA COLADA MOCKTAIL

Feel the wet sand between your toes as the waves gently crash on your feet when you sip this alcohol-free daiquiri. While this recipe makes only one drink, you’ll want to make an entire pitcher to keep the beach vibe going.

2 ounces sweetened coconut milk

4 ounces pineapple juice

¼ cup frozen pineapple or ice

Squeeze of lime

Directions: If you’re using canned coconut milk, give it a good shake before opening. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a tall glass and garnish with a wedge of pineapple (optional).

Sit back, relax and enjoy the sunshine state of mind from wherever you are — even just for a minute. Find your virtual vacay at VISITFLORIDA.com.