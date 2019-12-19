Everything You’ll Want To Know About Maternity Leave

As if bringing a baby into this world isn’t stressful enough, there’s a ton to figure out regarding maternity leave and paid time off. Not to worry, because we’re here to explain ALL OF THE THINGS. We’ll demystify the (FMLA) Federal Medical Leave Act, including what it covers and what it doesn’t. We’ll tell you what a Health Savings Account is, and how Flexible Savings Accounts work. We’ll explain everything so that you can get back to trying to figure out how to put together the crib.