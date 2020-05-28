Amy Schumer Cries After Finding Out She’s Pregnant In ‘Expecting Amy’ Trailer

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer drops the trailer for her HBO Max docuseries Expecting Amy

Back in October, Amy Schumer announced that she was making a documentary for HBO Max about her difficult pregnancy — she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a serious condition that causes intense sickness, vomiting, and nausea — all while holding down a grueling tour schedule as a stand-up comedian. Her doc Expecting Amy, now a three-part docuseries, is set to drop on HBO Max this July, and the comic just gave us a glimpse at the trailer, which includes the emotional footage from right after Schumer found out she was going to be a mom.

“I found out two days ago that I was pregnant,” Schumer says to the camera while wiping away tears. “I’m so excited.”

According to a statement in Variety from October, the documentary follows Schumer from the moment she finds out she’s pregnant to the birth of her son Gene — all while traveling the country doing comedy and battling hyperemesis gravidarum. “We’re doing 42 cities, 60 shows… let’s go,” Schumer says in the trailer.

The trailer also showed footage from her wedding, where Schumer jokes to husband Chris Fischer, “I’m so happy for you that you found me,” and clips from the tour that resulted in her Netflix stand-up special Growing. Fischer went on tour with Schumer and in another moment of unfiltered sweetness, a burnt-out Schumer lays her head on Fischer’s shoulder backstage and asks “Will you do my act for me?” to which he responds with a smile and a “Yes.”

Shortly after the birth of her son, Schumer asked fans online if they’d be interested in seeing a documentary about her pregnancy and she was met with a resounding, YES. From there HBO Max got involved, and now we can all stream Expecting Amy on HBO Max on July 9, 2020.

“Women are warriors, every one of us. And I hope sharing my story brings more awareness to the challenges of pregnancy and childbirth,” Schumer said.

What did we ever do to deserve Amy Schumer?