9-Year-Old Ezra Blount Dies, Bringing Astroworld Death Toll To 10

9-year-old Ezra Blount died on Sunday from injuries sustained during the Astroworld music festival in Houston, his family’s lawyer said

There are still many questions about what caused the crowd surge at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston to become so deadly. Now, the death toll has risen to 10 after Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who was trampled at the show and remained on life support for several days, has died.

Ezra passed away on Sunday, according to a statement from his family’s lawyer, Ben Crump.

“The Blount family is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” the statement read. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Ezra was at the concert with his father, Treston Blount. Treston told reporters that he was carrying Ezra on his shoulders when Travis Scott began his performance. They hung in the back of the crowd, thinking it would be calmer, but Treston said as soon as Scott began his set, people in the crowd started pushing forward. He was soon unable to breathe in the crowd and passed out, dropping Ezra on the ground.

When Treston regained consciousness, he couldn’t find his son. He searched the festival grounds and the medical tent on-site, and after filing a police report, received word from police that Ezra was in a medically-induced coma at a local hospital. His organs had been damaged and the swelling in his brain was so bad, doctors placed Ezra in a coma to give his organs a chance to heal.

Ezra brings the death toll from Astroworld to 10. Eight of the victims were pronounced dead on the day of the tragedy, while the ninth, Bharti Shahani, died on Wednesday of last week. A criminal investigation is ongoing as law enforcement tries to understand exactly what happened to make the concert so deadly. Amid public outcry for not stopping his concert as his fans died in the crowd, Travis Scott has agreed to pay the full costs of the funerals for all who were killed, as well as to help provide mental health support to all attendees from that night.

The Blount family has a GoFundMe that is accepting donations to help cover medical bills and other costs.