10 Family-Friendly Spring Break Destinations You’ll Want To See In 2022

Spring break can be one of the best times to travel as a family. And with a large number of adults already vaccinated, and the ability now to vaccinate children over the age of 5, more and more people are getting comfortable with the idea of traveling again, omicron or not. While many are still on the fence about international travel, there are a ton of fun family destinations currently welcoming travelers in the U.S.

Check out some of the most family friendly spring break destinations to visit in 2022.

New York City, New York

The city that never sleeps is packed with things to do for families. From historical sites like the Statue of Liberty to interactive destinations like the Sloomoo Institute (it’s a slime museum!), there is something for everyone. Spring weather in the city tends to be slightly unpredictable, so be sure to check the forecast before your travels.

If city life isn’t your thing, there are tons of fun places to visit outside the city as well. The newly-opened Legoland New York Resort’s hotel is open year round, and the amusement park is open seasonally. Also, the Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark in the Catskills keeps their waterpark a balmy 84° year round. Both of these family-friendly destinations are just a short drive from NYC.

Orlando, Florida

Home of the mouse with the most, Orlando is known for being an extremely family friendly spring break location due to Walt Disney World – which happens to be in the midst of celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022 with “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” With new merchandise, attractions and special shows dedicated just to the celebration, spring break will definitely be a hot time to visit the most magical place on earth.

Mouseketeers aside, Orlando is packed with attractions that offer a great variety even for those who aren’t into pixie dust. Wonderworks Museum, all-inclusive family resort Discovery Cove, and the Gatorland wildlife park are just a few examples of alternate plans.

Oahu, Hawaii

Of all the Hawaiian islands, Oahu has the most attractions, tours and activities. There are options for adventure lovers (like learning to surf, parasailing, etc), educational experiences, or you can hang out at your resort and enjoy the tropical vibes. Kids will love watching a Luau and eating shaved ice aplenty!

Nickelodeon Universe

Located in both the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota and American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Nickelodeon Universe is a fun family friendly spring break destination for all ages. Complete with thrill rides, character meet and greets and enough play space to keep toddlers busy all day, kids of all ages will enjoy these amusement parks. Plus, location is everything. Both theme parks are located within huge malls that are packed with tons of other family entertainment options.

Washington, DC

Our nation’s capital has lots to offer families, including the the National Cherry Blossom Festival. With museums, zoos and galleries galore, Washington DC makes for a fun and educational trip. You can also tour the White House, Capitol Building, Supreme Court and Library of Congress.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Home of the Dollywood amusement park, Pigeon Forge is a great area to explore if you’re looking to see new parts of Tennessee. It’s also close to the Smoky Mountains, which are a prime destination for outdoor adventure lovers.

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head is an ideal destination for families looking to head to South Carolina at spring break (Myrtle Beach tends to be a popular college destination). With a large amount of family friendly resorts that are filled with amenities and activities for kids, you’ll never be short on activities. If golf is your thing, you can also take a family lesson on one of Hilton Head’s world renowned golf courses.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is a prime spot for families. Between the beaches, El Yunque Rainforest, and the Carolina Children’s Museum, there is a lot for families to do. You can also explore historic Old San Juan, or plan a visit to the Castillo San Felipe del Morro, a famous fort where kids can climb giant cannons and roam through underground dungeons.

Southern California

For families looking to head to warmer weather, southern California is it. It’s home to Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and the Aquarium of the Pacific, among so much more. Movie fans can schedule tours on one of the many studio lots (Paramount has a fun one, though it is currently on hold due to COVID restrictions, so keep checking back).

Of course, this short list doesn’t even begin to cover all of the amazing places you can check out across the U.S. Wherever your family decides to head for spring break, make sure that you check with the destinations current COVID guidelines and requirements for travel. Have fun, be safe, and enjoy your spring break.