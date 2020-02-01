The Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Is Finally Here And Fans Are So Excited

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

‘Fast and Furious 9’ will be released in theaters in May

The ninth installment in the action-packed franchise Fast & Furious just dropped, and many of the stars we’ve come to know and love from the series are back and better than ever.

The Fast and Furious movies have given fans plenty of high-speed car chases, property damage, bar fights, and explosions over the years, but it’s the characters that people have really committed to that’s made it one of the longest-running movie series in history. This time, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, and, for the ninth, Jon Cena, are back to deliver more stunts and bro hugs to leave all fans happy.

Back on board to direct the film is Justin Lin, who took the reins for 2006’s Tokyo Drift and the three following installments. The trailer shows Dom (Diesel) as a dad, sensing something is going to go awry in the very near future. It turns out he’s right: It’s a master thief, assassin, and race car driver who just happens to be Dom’s younger brother, Jakob (Cena).

Enter the ominous voiceover from Dom, saying, “I used to live my life a quarter-mile at a time. But things change. I’m a father now. No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. And mine just caught up to me.” It’s just the right amount of cheesiness and suspense (and characters coming back from the dead) that’s made the franchise a fan favorite for more than one decade.

Fans were excited about the trailer dropping — plot holes and all:

With Fast 9, it’s no longer a movie but a tv series you watch at the movies. #F9 — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) January 31, 2020

They went from driving fast cars to being avengers. How the hell did Han survive when he died in Tokyo drift?? 🧐 you know what.. I’m still going to watch this bullshit lol — Michelle (@TITTIES_n_BEER) January 31, 2020

I saw him catch a car, while standing on a moving car. ☠️☠️☠️☠️ — zombie time otw (@laffsncus) January 31, 2020

Maaan, I was like I dont care about this franchise then they dropped this, now I have to save money to watch this — BLT (@NaflanesrA) January 31, 2020

Diesel spoke out ahead of the trailer’s debut this week, saying it’s the spirit of Paul Walker, who starred in the first several Fast & Furious movies before his death in 2013, that motivates him to continue with the series.

“I can’t make a ‘Fast’ without Pablo in my thoughts, in my everyday activity, in my approach to every scene,” Diesel said, using his nickname for Walker. “His spirit must live in this saga, because his spirit, in so many ways, is what drives me to continue the saga.”

Ludacris, who stars as Tej Parker in the franchise, kicked off the trailer debut in Miami with a similar sentiment. “We start off with prayers. We always talk about family and how important family is, and this is a whole family, this entire cast,” he said. “I’m talking about on and off-screen. I think that’s what makes our chemistry so well. And it’s always in remembrance and in motivation of how we’re doing our duty and honoring Paul Walker.”

Fast & Furious 9 hits theaters May 22. A tenth and final film is planned for the franchise; it’ll come out April 2021.