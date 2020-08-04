Hold On To Your Shiplap: ‘Fixer Upper’ Will Return In 2021

HGTV

Brand new episodes of ‘Fixer Upper’ will be part of the new Magnolia Network

Bless our sliding barn door-loving hearts, Chip and Joanna Gaines have given us the gift of renovated homes! Well, not ours, obviously. But some very lucky homeowners in Waco will be presented with all the reclaimed wood and open floor plans they could ever dream up, because Fixer Upper is coming back to Texas and our televisions starting next year. New episodes of the beloved show that started it all will be part of the Gaines’ new Magnolia Network.

Fixer Upper, which originally aired on HGTV, ended in April 2018 after five super successful seasons — each weekly episode drew in a record-breaking 17 million viewers during its final run.“The day we wrapped our final episode of ​Fixer Upper,​ we really believed it was a chapter closed,” Chip and Joanna tell PEOPLE. “We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again.”

And by “catch our breath,” they of course mean giving birth to their fifth child, adding a coffee shop and home goods store to their Magnolia/Silos destination in Waco, renovating an old hotel, and launching a whole ass television network.

“These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but​ I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts,” they said in the statement. “We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”

Back in November 2018, Chip and Joanna announced their plans for the Magnolia Network, which was just a handful of months after the end of Fixer Upper. HGTV will partner with the Gaines’ crew to take over the DIY Network and repurpose the programming to fit the new Magnolia brand model. The Fixer Upper reboot is the latest addition to an already extensive lineup of original programming — which already includes a few regular series.

“As we continue to round out our programming slate, we’re excited to announce projects with designer Brian Patrick Flynn and entrepreneur Jonathan Morris, two talented individuals with exceptional stories,” said Magnolia Network President Allison Page.

Though it appears the Gaines family somehow operates on a time continuum separate from the rest of us mere 24-hour mortals, their dedication to their family in addition to their viewers and fans is extremely evident in everything they do. Bring on more Magnolia goodness for 2021 — we all need it!