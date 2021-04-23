Couple Plans Entire Wedding At Mansion They Had No Permission To Use

WPLG Local 10/Getty

In the most Florida news story ever to Florida, a couple attempted to hold their entire wedding at a mansion they didn’t own and had no permission to use

Planning a wedding is no easy feat. You have to decide who to invite, make or buy invitations, and send them out. You have to make sure you have enough food and booze for everyone. You have to get the wedding dress and the suits and the bridesmaid dresses. And you have to book (and pay for) the perfect venue… or do you? Not according to one Florida couple, who decided to get married at a mansion that they didn’t own and didn’t have permission to use. Just like you do in Florida.

According to The Root, Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones made up elaborate invitations to send to all their family and friends, inviting them to their “dream home and estate” for a wedding that included a ceremony on Saturday and a brunch on Sunday. There was just one problem: They didn’t own the mansion, and they had asked the owner about hosting their festivities there and been told no. Not that that was going to stop them, clearly.

I mean, I get the appeal. According to the Associated Press, the property came equipped with “a bowling alley, swimming pool with a waterfall, hot tub, tennis courts, a gazebo and an 800-foot bar. Wilson said it was God’s plan that the couple marry there.”

I mean, God’s plan might help you in court for your trespassing case, provided you can get God to show up and testify. Though it really all depends on how God feels about individual property rights.

Honestly, Wilson and Jones might have pulled off the wedding, had the home been vacant like they thought. It’s currently listed for sale, and the couple had scoped it out by posing as potential buyers for a tour. They had also asked the owner if they could have their ceremony there, and he said no. Plan B: Host it anyway, because no one lives in a giant mansion that’s listed for sale, right? Unfortunately for this particular scam, no. Owner Nathan Finkel was just having his cup of morning coffee when he looked out on the lawn to see a bunch of strangers setting up a whole freaking wedding, which has got to be jarring first thing in the morning.

“I have people trespassing on my property,” Finkel told a 911 dispatcher. “And they keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having a wedding here and it’s God’s message. I don’t know what’s going on. All I want is (for) it to stop. And they’re sitting at my property right at the front gate right now.”

When police arrived at the house, they reportedly just told Wilson to leave, and he did. No charges were filed, and no word on whether Wilson and Jones have managed to tie the knot anywhere else.