Tucker Carlson And Sean Hannity Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Fox News is facing yet another lawsuit that alleges sexual harassment at the network, and this time, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity are named

One of the biggest scandals that kicked off the Me Too movement took place at Fox News, after anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit against the network’s CEO, Roger Ailes, to accuse him of sexual harassment (and inspire an incredible movie about the scandal). Gretchen Carlson may have been the first, but her bravery inspired other women to come forward, eventually resulting in the ousting of a disgraced Ailes, along with longtime Fox anchor Bill O’Reilly, who was also fired after allegations against him. Women all over the world started to speak up about the harassment and violence we regularly face at work, and the Me Too movement was born.

Unfortunately, the movement is far from over. Fox News, the workplace that started it all, apparently still isn’t a safe place for women to work — at least, according to a new lawsuit that alleges ongoing sexual harassment from a number of big names at the network, including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and others.

The lawsuit was filed in New York Federal Court this week, and it alleges sexual misconduct among some of Fox’s biggest names. The first plaintiff, Jennifer Eckhardt, is a former freelance administrative assistant at Fox who alleges she was raped by Ed Henry, a former host who was fired from the network on July 1 after an internal investigation into rape and harassment allegations against him.

A woman claims in court that ex-Fox host Ed Henry "violently raped" her. Another accuses Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Howard Kurtz of harassment. Their attorneys say Fox fired Henry to "get out ahead" of this lawsuit, which begins with a "Trigger Warning." @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/PD49qOmg5N — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 20, 2020

“In reality, Fox News knew that Mr. Henry had engaged in sexual misconduct as far back as early 2017,” the lawsuit reads. “At that time, when Fox News was conducting a company-wide investigation into issues of sexual harassment, multiple women came forward to complain that Mr. Henry had engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct towards them.”

On Monday, Eckhart released a statement on social media.

“I stand for all victims who have been mistreated, harassed, assaulted, and even worse, at the hands of those in power, and the institutions that continue to support them,” she wrote. “My decision to speak out was not an easy one, but I refuse to let fear of retaliation, victim shaming and further attacks intimidate me into remaining silent.”

The second plaintiff in the new lawsuit is Cathy Areu, a former Fox News journalist who appeared as the “Liberal Sherpa” on Tucker Carlson Tonight. She alleges she was also sexually harassed by Henry, but also a number of other powerful men at the network. She says Sean Hannity offered his staff and crew $100 to take her on a date, and that after that incident, she was “hardly ever, if ever at all” brought back onto his show. She also says that after taping her final show in 2018, the tech crew refused to take off her earpiece so they could keep her onset long enough for Tucker Carlson to invite her to his hotel room.

Areu alleges that both Carlson and Kurtz tried to get her to go to their hotel rooms. She also claimed that Hannity offered $100 to anyone who wanted to ask her out to dinner, and that Caldwell tried pursuing a romantic relationship even after she declined. — Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) July 20, 2020

The lawsuit is asking for a jury trial to hear sexual harassment complaints against Fox News, Ed Henry, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Howard Kurtz as defendants.