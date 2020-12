On December 8th at 7:00pm EST, join our live event! From the Start: A Parent’s Guide to Talking About Racial Bias – the live, virtual event to help break down racial learning for you and your child, through expert-led segments.

We use cookies to collect information from your browser to personalize content and perform site analytics. On occasion, we also use cookies to collect information from our toddlers, but that’s a totally different thing. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info.