Oh. My. GOD: New ‘Friends’ LEGO Set Includes Both Apartments

LEGO

A “Friends” LEGO set of both apartments is coming very soon, and could we BE anymore excited?

If you’ve ever thought to yourself that your life will be complete if and only if LEGO rolls out a Friends set that includes both Monica and Chandler’s iconic apartments, today is your lucky day. The company is releasing a new set called The Friends Apartments and it contains not only the way-too-spacious-to-be-afforded-by-spottily-employed-20somethings dwellings, but also tons of episode-specific goodies that every fan will drool over.

The one with the two apartments! Can you spot all the moments from classic Friends episodes? https://t.co/TqFYOgImqT pic.twitter.com/sLKd8DFmr6 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 11, 2021

You guys. It’s too good.

Like, Monica’s Thanksgiving dinner good. Here come the meat sweats and hours of LEGO-building entertainment.

Oh, and did you think LEGO would include that turkey but not have it fit over minifigure Monica’s head so you can recreate the classic scene over and over until your heart’s content? Of course not.

There’s also Chandler and Joey’s matching recliners.

And the “long poking device” used to make sure Ugly Naked Guy is still alive (he was).

There’s minifigures of every Friend and you’ll recognize their outfits from classic episodes. And yes, Joey is wearing all of Chandler’s clothes — and Ross is wearing those god-awful leather pants.

There’s Janice too in one of her signature animal-print ensembles. If you aren’t now hearing her legendary laugh in your head, maybe this LEGO set isn’t for you.

Remember when Rachel and Chandler fought over Mrs. Braverman’s cheesecake and literally ended up eating it off the floor? LEGO remembers.

They legit thought of everything and my Friends-loving heart is complete.

“Following the success of the LEGO Ideas Central Perk set, we wanted to develop another tribute to this iconic TV show with a focus on the famous apartments,” Lego set designer Anderson Ward Grubb said in a press release. “We worked directly from production photos of the set as well as watching and re-watching a lot of episodes so we could capture as many iconic moments as possible. One fun challenge was figuring out how to represent some aspects that change over the course of the show that appear in some episodes and not in others. I am looking forward to seeing if the eagle-eyed fans will spot them.”

This isn’t the first Friends-themed LEGO set to capture fans’ hearts. The company issued a 25th anniversary set of Central Perk a few years back and it also nailed every freaking detail.

Not gonna lie, I kind of wish the latest set was released at the peak of my family’s COVID-19 quarantine togetherness because puzzles got pretty tedious and I could’ve used the mental and emotional boost that only reenacting Joey’s “Could I BE wearing anymore clothes?” scene would bring. But it’s coming now, June 1st to be exact (or May 19th if you have early VIP access). Summon all of your Unagi so you can prepare to part with $150 for this extremely worthy purchase.