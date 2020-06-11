From The Confessional: F*ck Cancer

Cancer sucks. There is no other way to put it than being blunt. It robs us of time. It robs us of memories we could make with our loved ones. It changes us in ways we never anticipated, and forces us to live with all-consuming grief.

The only comforting notion that cancer provides is that it does not discriminate. We’ve all either lost someone we love to cancer, sat with someone in their grief as they mourned, stood alongside them in their valiant fight, or fought it ourselves.

Whether you’re facing a scary diagnosis, waiting on test results, or missing someone who fought as hard as they could but eventually their body gave out, read through the Scary Mommy confessional. You’ll see that there are so many others right there with you, in the same place you’re in. You are not alone.