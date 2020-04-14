From the Confessional: COVID-19 vs. Relationships

Image credit: PeopleImages / Getty

Well, that’s a harsh opener, but it’s the reality for many as we are facing the truth about our relationships right now. Remember that whole “for better or worse” bit? Well, we’re in the thick of the worst. And if your SO isn’t abiding by social distancing rules, we can understand you having that sentiment. Dude, stay the fuck home. Confessional #25774079 “My husband STILL thinks the coronavirus is a hoax.” Confessional #25775801 “I KNEW men would continue to be the same lazy, entitled, useless fucks they always were before the pandemic. I KNEW it.” Confessional #25775783 “H doesn’t understand the 6ft rule. Ugh if you hear of a woman’s head spontaneously exploding it was me explaining it for the billionth time in 4 wks”

Others, on the other hand, are loving having their partners around. Like reeeeeeally loving it. Confessional #25775820 “DH has been working out. He’s so sexy I can’t stand it. He doesn’t know this but sometimes at night while he’s dead to the world and snoring, I pull the sheets back and just admire his naked body. I feel like such a perve but he’s so hot I can’t help it.” Confessional #25775814 “DH stopped shaving while stuck at home. I threatened to stop too if he didn’t shave. He didn’t, so I stopped. We were surprised that the sex has gotten a LOT better – turns out we both have a previously unknown thing for hairy humping.” Confessional #25775917 “DH asked what I want for Easter since he couldn’t get chocolate. I asked for an orgasm. So far he’s given me six. Can’t brag to bff as normal because she’s having issues with her DH, so here I am screaming into the void that my H is The Wizard of Oral.”

Lots of confessions speak to one unifying frustration: We need a break from our husbands, or at least for them to step up. Confessional #25775811 “Yes please keep explaining how I need to do things and when I begin to explain why I’m doing them a different way he shuts down. Like how to find a job or help kids with schoolwork. YOU pissed ME off by telling me what to do, not the other way around!” Confessional #25775802 “Kinda happy H’s place of employment closed due to the virus for now. Only because I don’t have to spend hours hearing him bitch about his job and coworkers”

Confessional #25774503 “I’m tired of my needy as fuck husband. This virus has got to show us how little clue men have into what has to be done daily.”

A silver lining, however, is that many of us have had to accept that our SOs were right all along—about how hard they work and about what a bitch parenting is, among other things. Having to say “You were right” isn’t easy, but it can save a marriage! Confessional #25774365 “I’m a stay at home mom. I don’t get to do much except clean, cook, & homeschool my kids. We’ve been stuck in the house for 2 weeks and my husband is now acting like he’s depressed, stuck and annoyed with the situation. Now he knows what it’s like!!” Confessional #25773281 “A week into staying home and my husband is stunned by what goes on in our house everyday. He has to take breaks because he is so overwhelmed with the level of activity. He has also gone semi-feral and makes a fire everyday. The rest of April should be interesting.” Confessional #25773258 “Well, now I can see how I’m the asshole for being angry that my husband made us move from an 800 sq ft NYC apt to a 4000 sq ft house on an acre. But like…only during a pandemic is he right.”