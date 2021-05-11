From The Confessional: Women Like Porn Too, And We’re Not Embarrassed To Admit It

Oleg Elkov/Getty

Porn is for any and all adults, so women who like it should have no qualms about enjoying the experience—whether it’s with a partner or flying solo. Whether it’s lesbian erotica or an old ’80s flick full of big hair and blue eyeshadow. Whether it’s man/woman, same-sex, group sex, sex in a bed, or sex in a field. All that matters is that women are empowered and feel no shame in their porn-watching game. Because we all know men don’t hesitate! Why shouldn’t we get in on the fun?

Here are some confessions from moms who like porn, and aren’t embarrassed to admit it.

Confessional #25831799 “I don’t have a particular category I prefer in porn. I just love videos in which the woman (whether she’s an actress or an amateur) honestly looks like she’s enthusiastic, having a good time, and enjoying it immensely.”

Confessional #25829989 “I like “feminist porn” or “couples porn”. It’s made by and for women instead of men. It has romance and actually looks like making love rather than close-up’s of pounding genitals in uncomfortable positions and finishing by cumming on the actress’ face.”

Confessional #25828681 “I don't like modern porn, but some of the older stuff (when they had hair, and normal looking bodies) is pretty damn good.”

Confessional #25823449 “enjoy watching double penetration porn, but too chicken to even try anal for real.afraid of disease/injury. but the fantasy turns me on. wtf?”

First of all, it’s important to identify what you like and then run with it. Body hair do it for you? There’s porn for that. Prefer a more romantic scene? Yep, they got that too. You do you, ladies. It’s all out there.

Confessional #25829402 “Saw a hot guy in a porn video. Now I can’t stop thinking about him.”

Confessional #25812625 “I started watching porn and now I'm super horny all the time.”

Confessional #25822484 “i fantasize about being a porn star to get off faster when i am having sex or masturbating. i don't have the looks or the guts to do that for real but it turns me on.”

Sometimes a little porn viewing can awaken something in you that you didn’t even know was there. Maybe you’ll find yourself fantasizing about being in one yourself… hmmm?

Confessional #25825341 “I watch more porn than my husband.”

Confessional #25821656 “The amount of porn I watch is getting ridiculous. My husband is never interested in sex. Wish there wasn’t the stereotype of women hating sex. It’s flipped for us but no one understands”

Confessional #25813693 “sometimes i watch porn late at night and rub one out while dh sleeps. love him, but our sex life is blah w/the ED issue. he tries, but the side effects of rx drugs is killing his erection ability/stamina. so i connect w/him but have big O by myself. sad.”

Confessional #25819173 “DH lasts 3 minutes before he blows his load. I watch more porn and read more erotica than I ever thought possible. And he asks why I’m always such a bitch. Take a guess, asshole!”

If your sex life is shit or non-existent… porn to the rescue! I mean, we gotta do something, right?

Confessional #25829100 “it turns me on more to think about fucking a woman. married over 30 yrs only been w/dh but damn lesbian porn looks hot to me. would not cheat, but it's tempting if i outlive dh. toys and women. sounds like good sex w/o the control or drama. am i wrong?”

Confessional #25822834 “I get off on lesbian massage porn.”

Confessional #25821245 “I can look at an attractive man & feel absolutely nothing. I hate looking at straight porn & fantasize about being with a woman all the time. I don't know if this is because I'm genuinely a lesbian or if marriage has totally killed my attraction to men.”

Confessional #25820761 “I could definitely be bi for pornstar Riley Reid. Jealous of the women who get to feel her tongue.”

Listen, we all know the female body is far more attractive than a man’s, especially when naked. So it’s not surprising that we like a little lesbian porn now and then. Porn doesn’t need a bunch of dicks and balls flying around to be good, you know.

Confessional #25816936 “I snuck into the room today and watched porn and masturbated while 2 DCs on virtual calls and H working from home... mama's got have some alone time too!!”

Confessional #25816768 “At least once every week, I go to the gym simply to sit in one of the family restrooms, watch porn, and masturbate for a half-hour.”

Confessional #25810494 “Alone time in the basement with some porn is the only thing keeping me same right now.”

Confessional #25806491 “wish i could just give my pussy some quality time, but everyone is always around w/lockdown. missing my vibe right now. dh just does not have the energy right now. so reading lady porn to get my pussy tingles.”

The truth is, Mama has needs. So whatever you need to do, and however you need to do it, we say get yours and feel zero guilt or shame.

Even in 2021, our patriarchal society that thrives on the oppression of women still shames us for being sexual beings (even though we are also supposed to churn out like a million babies—but I guess not enjoy the process… WTF?) We are tired of that shit and are taking back our power. We have the right to enjoy sex, enjoy masturbation, enjoy porn, and basically do all the things men have had zero qualms about doing since the beginning of time.

Don’t deny yourself a little fun, girlfriends, and if that fun comes in the form of a quick vid on your phone during nap time, we say get it.