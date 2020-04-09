‘Full House’ Cast Remakes Opening Credits As ‘Full Quarantine’

John Stamos/Instagram

As far as coronavirus content goes, this Full House number is a welcome distraction

Celebrities have been chomping at the bit to entertain the masses during our national period of self-isolation — some totally hit the mark, and others…well not so much. Fortunately for us all, the cast of Full House is delivering the perfect little package of entertainment. Yesterday, six members of the original cast reunited to bring us “Full Quarantine,” a spoofy remake of the show’s famous opening credits with a sweet and funny reminder to stay safe during these uncertain times.

The video, posted on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, shows John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber (and even show creator Jeff Franklin) performing random and relatable quarantine activities while the show’s theme song plays.

First, we see Uncle Jesse fixing his overgrown hair. Danny Tanner is, of course, slathering himself in hand sanitizer. Joey Gladstone is engaging in a little socially distant fishing, and lands himself a slice of pizza. DJ is scrubbing the toilet while Stephanie is cozily ensconced in her duvet and thinks twice about getting out of bed (because what’s the point, really). And delightful, lovable Kimmy Gibbler is making a routine trip to the fridge only to be greeted by an empty egg carton.

Candace Cameron Bure says her daughter, Natasha, helped edit the video. “#FullQuarantine 🏡 Stay Home. Stay Safe,” she writes in the caption. “Unlike #FullHouse, this will go away.”

Notably absent from the montage is Lori Laughlin, for obvious reasons.

The cast recently finished filming their fifth and final season of Fuller House on Netflix — the first half of the season aired at the end of 2019, and the second half will be released sometime this year. Knowing it’s the final final chapter of our beloved Tanner (and Tanner-adjacent) gang, well, it stings a little.

Especially when you see something as bittersweet as this.

Yep, that’s the famous couch from the show and it now resides in the home of John Stamos. As Dave Coulier commented on the post, “A lot of my farts are still on that couch.”

Yep, it’s just the kind of nostalgia we all need right now.