Gabrielle Union's Daughter Calls Out Her Bad Breath In Funny Video

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James proves kids say the darndest things — and we’re living for it

Celebrity parents, they’re just like us!

Gabrielle Union‘s 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, called out her mom’s bad breath in an hysterical Instagram video posted Tuesday evening, proving kids truly tell it like it is. Mom’s ego be damned.

In the video, Kaavia tells Union to check her breath before the actress asks, “Is that ’cause my breath stinks?”

“Yeah,” Kaavia answers, matter of factly.

“It be your own kids 😂🤣😂🤣😂,” Union captioned the video. “@kaaviajames is something else.”

“We don’t call her ‘shady baby’ for nothing. She has strong opinions,” Union told Access Hollywood recently while promoting her and husband Dwyane Wade‘s new kids clothing collection with Janie and Jack.

Kaavia is a star in her own right. The tot makes frequent appearances on her mom’s social media pages, but has her own Instagram profile as well, on which she can be seen in adorable memes, photos and videos.

In a series of sweet posts from earlier this week, Kaavia got her hair washed and braided before her former NBA star dad Wade helped put on her do-rag. “@kaaviajames always understands the assignment,” Union wrote.

Kaavia, never change.