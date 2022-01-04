Gal Gadot Says She Would Give Birth ‘Once A Week If I Could’

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Gal Gadot loves “giving birth,” would do it “once a week”

I don’t want to Yuk anybody’s Yum, but Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot just said she looovvess “giving birth” and in theory, would love to do it (“it” being, “give birth”) every week! That feels like a sentence never uttered by another human with a uterus ever, but you do you, Gal Gadot.

“I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could,” Gadot told InStyle recently. “It’s so magical.”

Yeah, yeah, the magic of childbirth and all that, but WHAT? To each their own, though, as Gadot adds that “I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it’s not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you’re creating life, it’s incredible.”

It’s true that Gadot was in the Israeli army as a combat trainer and is now an action movie star, so perhaps she has a different perspective on tough situations than most of us do? I don’t know, I’m just trying to wrap my brain about “would give birth every week.”

Gadot, who shares daughters Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and Daniella, 8 months, with her husband, Jaron Varsano, was quick to point out that she loves giving birth, but hates being pregnant. A big distinction for the 36-year-old star.

“I feel sick and have migraines,” she said about her pregnancy experiences. “I’m not in my element.”

Though Gadot says the most “badass” thing she’s ever done is “shooting a movie while being pregnant, or when you have a baby.”

On that balance between being an action movie star and a mom, she says, “When you’re on set, you’re like a kite. You can fly so high and try to catch the air. Then you go back home to do your main shift as being a mother. It’s not about me, it’s, ‘OK, now I need to bathe Maya, feed Alma, put Daniella to bed.’ That is the badass thing I do: the juggling between my family life and my acting career.”

Get it, Gal Gadot.