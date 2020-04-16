30+ Hilarious George Costanza Quotes To Give You Serenity Now

Getty

George Costanza is a garbage human. There, we’ve said it! He’s a selfish, neurotic, narcissistic, sleazy liar who has literally sold out everyone in his life just to get a leg up in the moment. Also, the jury’s still out on weather he is responsible for his fiancé’s murder. Now that that’s out of the way, it should also be noted that he is the absolute only reason anyone tuned into Seinfeld during the sitcom’s heyday in the ’90s.

That’s because George Costanza was responsible for the funniest, most ridiculous quips ever uttered on TV. Not surprising since he is based on real-life funnyman and Seinfeld co-creator Larry David. There’s also no doubt the character of George Costanza would be tickled pink if he knew there were Instagram fan accounts and entire corners of the internet devoted to him. So in honor of the worst person on Must-See TV’s lineup we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the absolute best quotes from George Costanza.

1. George: Why do they make the condom packets so hard to open?

Jerry: Probably to give the woman a chance to change her mind.

2. Why is nice bad? What kind of a sick society are we living in when nice is bad?

3. George: She’s got a little Marisa Tomei thing goin’ on.

Jerry: Ah, too bad you’ve got a little George Costanza thing goin’ on.

4. I love a good nap. Sometimes it’s the only thing getting me out of bed in the morning.

5. George: She calls me up at my office. She says, ‘We have to talk.’

Jerry: Ugh. The four worst words in the English language.

George: That or ‘Whose bra is this?’

Jerry: That’s worse.

6. There is no bigger loser than me!

7. You know I always wanted to pretend I was an architect.

8. Borrowing money from a friend is like having sex. It just completely changes the relationship.

9. When you look annoyed all the time, people think that you’re busy.

10. This woman hates me so much, I’m starting to like her.

11. If you can’t say something bad about a relationship you shouldn’t say anything at all.

12. The sea was angry that day, my friends, like an old man trying to send back soup in a deli…

13. I lie every second of the day. My whole life is a sham.

14. I don’t think I’ve ever been to an appointment in my life where I wanted the other guy to show up.

15. You should’ve seen her face. It was the exact same look my father gave me when I told him I wanted to be a ventriloquist.

16. Jerry, just remember, it’s not a lie if you believe it.

17. If it wasn’t for the toilet, there would be no books.

18. Well, the jerk store called, they’re running out of you.

19. I don’t trust men in capes.

20. If she can’t find me, she can’t break up with me.

21. I’m never gonna have a child. If I lose this Frogger high score, that’s it for me.

22. I come from a long line of quitters. My father was a quitter, my grandfather was a quitter. I was raised to fail.

23. Instead of doing a wash, I just keep buying underwear. My goal is to have over 360 pair. That way I only have to do a wash once a year.

24. What’s so great about a mom and pop store? Let me tell you something, if my mom and pop ran a store I wouldn’t shop there.

25. [To Jerry]: Would it kill you not to be so funny all the time? That’s all I’m askin’. This woman thinks I’m very funny and now you’re gonna be funny, so what am I gonna be? I’m gonna be a short bald guy with glasses who suddenly doesn’t seem so funny.

26. If I owned a company, my employees would love me. They’d have huge pictures of me up the walls and in their home, like Lenin.

27. Look, you don’t understand. There was shrinkage.

28. You’re giving me the ‘It’s not you, it’s me’ routine? I invented ‘It’s not you, it’s me.’ Nobody tells me it’s them, not me. If it’s anybody, it’s me. 29. You know, If you take everything I’ve accomplished in my entire life and condense it down into one day, it looks decent.

30. Do you ever just get down on your knees and thank god that you know me and have access to my dementia?

31. For I am Costanza…lord of the idiots.