Gerber’s 2020 Spokesbaby, Magnolia Earl, Has A Touching Adoption Story

Gerber/The Earl family

Magnolia celebrates her Gerber’s 10th annual Photo Search win just one day before her 1st birthday

Everyone, please meet the newest member to the Gerber family and Gerber’s 2020 Spokesbaby: Magnolia Earl from Ross, California. And isn’t she the cutest? She has a touching adoption story, too.

Magnolia is the winner of Gerber’s 10th annual Photo Search (that’s the winning photo above!), which received a staggering 327,000 entries. The announcement was well-timed, too: Tomorrow, May 9, just so happens to be Magnolia’s first birthday.

“Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets. Her personality is beyond happy and joyful,” said Magnolia’s mother, Courtney Earl, in a prepared statement.

Courtney continued to say that this time last year, they received a call from the adoption agency, who told them about an expectant mother who was in labor and interested in speaking with the Earl family — right away.

“We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born,” said Courtney, who has two other daughters, Whitney, 12, and Charlotte, 8, who is also adopted.

“Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made,” Courtney added.

Magnolia captured the hearts of the judging panel with her joyful expression, playful smile, and warm gaze, the press release states. As the winner of the Gerber contest, Magnolia and her family received a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart, and phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon.

“This year — perhaps more than ever — the Gerber family is thrilled to celebrate with Magnolia and her family, and with families across America,” said Kelly Schneider, a spokeswoman for Gerber. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made all of us feel more isolated than ever before, so finding new ways to feel connected has never mattered more.”

Gerber will also feature Magnolia on the company’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year.

“We believe every baby is a Gerber baby and standing behind our babies has never mattered more than it does now,” said Bill Partyka, Gerber president and CEO. “At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology.”

Congrats to Magnolia and the entire Earl family!