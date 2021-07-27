The ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer Is Here And So Is Paul Rudd

Kimberley French/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

This sequel could rival the original

If you are ready for a family movie that kids (and adults) of all ages will line up to see, the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer will have you frantically Googling the release date (which is unfortunately not until November).

If this trailer is anything like the actual movie sequel, it’s going to be one for the record books — and not just because Paul Rudd is starring in it (but let’s be honest, it helps). It’s full of family drama, an unexpected move, and all sorts of ghosts that must be wrangled back to their intended location not in the middle of town.

We get to see mean ghosts and fun ghosts (hello marshmallows), ghosts getting coffee and ones terrorizing the town. There’s also a glimpse of a slime river rivaling the original 1984 film. Plus, with stars like Annie Potts from Pretty in Pink fame (Janine Melnitz and Ray Stantz forever) and the voice (and arm) of Dan Aykroyd (please, tell me he will make more than a cameo), you just know it’s going to be a hit. He is an executive producer, after all.

But back to Paul Rudd for a hot second. Fans of the movie are clearly pumped he’s in a starring role because no matter who you are, you have to appreciate this man’s never-aging face:

PAUL RUDD LOOKS ABSOLUTELY STUNNING IN THE NEW GHOSTBUSTERS TRAILER#GhostbustersAfterlife pic.twitter.com/FvPiI0PVHQ — mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd (@IR0NLANG) July 27, 2021

BIG DILF ENERGY #GhostbustersAfterlife pic.twitter.com/xSXTcmLquu — mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd (@IR0NLANG) July 27, 2021

i think we can all agree that paul rudd in ghostbusters: afterlife #GhostbustersAfterlife pic.twitter.com/PJ2u6cyzmg — mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd (@IR0NLANG) July 27, 2021

Paul Rudd has never looked hotter than he does in the trailer for #GhostbustersAfterlife how dare he pic.twitter.com/Cg13mUOhqH — David Opie (@DavidOpie) July 27, 2021

When you’ve got it, you’ve got it.

“From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind,” the Sony Pictures description says — but the trailer transforms those words into life. Based on the trailer, we believe this is Harold Ramis.

There’s so much nostalgia packed into a two-minute trailer that it will have you singing “I ain’t afraid of no ghost” into next week. There are YouTube videos of the original Ghostbusters commercials, a Hellhound breaking out of a Wal-Mart chasing Rudd, the Stay-Puft marshmallow men (they deserve a second mention), Slimer, and a ton of other small references that make it feel like the original with a modern twist. Of course, there’s no confirmation if some of the beloved stars like Bill Murray or Sigourney Weaver will make an appearance but here’s hoping.

Jason Reitman: “those pink (ghost) streaks from 1984, we actually found the original SFX 70mm footage and scanned it…” What. WHAAAAT?!!! @JasonReitman #GhostbustersAfterlife pic.twitter.com/GQbSuDlwrj — Matt (@themattprov) July 27, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is also directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the original movie and its 1989 sequel, Ghostbusters: II. The movie will hit theaters on November 11 and I think I speak for everyone when I say it cannot get here fast enough.