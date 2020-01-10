Get Your Wallets Ready Because There’s A New Girl Scout Cookie This Year

Girl Scouts

Lemon lovers will be all over this year’s newest Girl Scout cookie

It’s a great year for people who love sweet, lemony treats. There’s a new Girl Scout cookie dropping this year, and lemon lovers had better prepare their wallets for these ones: Lemon-Ups. Bonus? The cookies come with some seriously inspiring words on them for the girls who sell them.

According to a press release from the Girl Scouts, these sweet new treats are a “crispy lemon cookie,” which we imagine is going to fit into the cookie lineup just fine. A combination of a Trefoil and a Lemonade? Sign us right on up.

But what makes these cookies even better is that each sweet bite comes with a side of empowerment. Lemon-Ups are baked with inspirational phrases stamped into them, so each cookie delivers a decadent treat, but also encouragement like, “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator.”

These might just be the perfect Girl Scout cookie. They sound mouthwateringly delicious, and they’re encouraging girls and young women to be everything they can be, which is what the Girl Scouts organization is all about. We’re all the way here for it.

With the new cookie comes some other changes to Girl Scout Cookie season this year. The organization has redesigned the packaging for its iconic cookies, so it better reflects modern values like STEM education for girls and learning entrepreneurship from a young age. There are also new images on the packages featuring current, real-life Girl Scouts doing some pretty rad activities, like camping and canoeing, volunteering in their communities, but also exploring space science and designing robots. It’s truly representative of everything girls can do.

“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies,” Girl Scouts USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a press release. “Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses. The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future. When you purchase cookies you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”

And you know what a cookie announcement at this time of year means: Cookie season has officially kicked off, so set your New Year’s healthy lifestyle resolutions aside for a minute, because you know you’re going to have to order a box (or 10). If you don’t personally know any Girl Scouts near you, worry not — the organization has a free app to help locate a cookie seller. Just search for the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your device’s app store.

Happy cookie season, and please save some of the Lemon-Ups for me.