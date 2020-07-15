Creators Of ‘Glee’ Are Setting Up A College Fund For Naya Rivera’s Son

FOX/Getty

Naya Rivera’s friends, castmates, and colleagues are coming together to make sure her family is always taken care of

On Monday, police recovered the body of Glee star Naya Rivera at the lake where she had gone missing while boating with her son days earlier. Police say she drowned after exhausting the last of her energy to push her 4-year-old son, Josey, back into their rented pontoon boat while the two were swimming. Since her death, the 33-year-old mom’s friends, co-stars and colleagues have been outpouring their love and support for her family, and Ryan Murphy and other creators of Glee, the show that catapulted Rivera into fame, have just announced that they’re starting a college fund for Josey.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan issued a statement honoring Rivera’s role on the show, and announcing the college fund that’s in the works.

“Naya wasn’t a series regular when we cast her on Glee,” the statement read. “She didn’t have more than a few lines in the pilot. But it didn’t take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with.”

It continued, “Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family, and her son Josey. The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.”

Rivera and her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, shared custody of Josey after they split in 2018. The little boy was often featured on Rivera’s Instagram, and it was very clear to anyone who followed her how much she loved him, and loved being a mom.

Several of Rivera’s friends and co-stars who have spoken out since her death have mentioned Josey in their statements, and some have alluded to helping take care of him in her absence. Amber Riley, who played Mercedes on Glee, wrote on Instagram, “Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything.”