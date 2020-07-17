The House From ‘The Golden Girls’ Is For Sale And It Has To-Die-For Upgrades

NBC and Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Relax, everyone, YES, the Golden Girls house *of course* has a lanai

It’s not even worth pretending that there is such a thing as someone who isn’t intimately familiar with the layout of the Golden Girls house, so grab the nearest slice of cheesecake and curl up because the real estate eye candy here is exceptional. That’s right, the “official” home of Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia is for sale in L.A. (not Miami, sorry to un-suspend your disbelief) and we all need a bit of a brain break these days, so… enjoy.

The exterior of the iconic home was featured in the opening for the series (the actual series was filmed on a set, you television production plebeians) and any Golden Girls fan worth their salt would recognize it before you could say “Eat dirt and die, trash.” It’s running for a cool $2.9 million, and it’s a very impressive 2,900 square feet of California ranch prettiness. (Florida is currently unworthy of this house, tbh.)

The living area is an absolute dream, perfect for entertaining anyone from family to friends to a young George Clooney, trying to make a name for himself on a beloved sitcom.

The kitchen area is, of course, a key-lime wonderland perfect for gathering with your three best friends to shoot the shit about life, love, and all things Shady Pines/Sicily-related.

Oh and if you thought there was no way the real house could come with a lanai like the fictional house, well, be prepared to eat your hat because OF COURSE IT DOES. And what a lanai it is, too.

More technically speaking, the entire home has touches of Japanese and Hawaiian culture. According to the formal listing, the home was initially custom-built in 1955 by a Hawaiian architect. The original owners had family in Honolulu and wanted to incorporate their culture into their Cali home.

“Natural colors and textures create a tranquil atmosphere and sliding shoji screens and built-in cabinetry subtly define space,” the listing describes. “Pristine original oak floors and the original turquoise, avocado and yellow kitchen are among the beautifully preserved period details.” (Why are real estate descriptions so pretentious-sounding yet so reliably soothing?)

THOSE. CEILINGS. AND. WINDOWS. So much natural light in this house! Surely a set of sturdy wicker furniture with a bold floral print would be the perfect accent for a room like this, no?

The entire home also boasts four bathrooms — one for each Golden Girl! Just saying.

Basically the house is an oasis and if I had millions of dollars or even a minuscule desire to reside in Los Angeles, I’d be all over this listing like a cat on a mouse. It’ll surely be sold in no time, so enjoy getting a glimpse of this legendary, iconic home while you can!