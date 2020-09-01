These Golden Girls Shot Glasses Come With A Drinking Game

Amazon

This feels like the perfect way to cheers our favorite ladies

If you need an old-new show to binge, the ladies from Miami are always a solid bet. Even though Golden Girls went off the air 25 years ago, the syndication of the series has allowed generations of new fans to fall in love with them. While you’re bingeing, why not spice up the night with a little drinking game courtesy of Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia, and Rose? It’s 2020 after all, and it just feels right to end the night with shots. Or afternoon. No one’s judging.

The shot glasses are adorable in and of themselves, each one featuring one of the Fab Four. But the makers took it one step further by putting a drinking game on the back of each one, like, “Drink when Dorothy started a sentence with Ma” or “Drink when Sophia tells you to picture Sicily,” so when you’re watching a show there’s an added incentive for your character to shine.

The glasses are sold on Amazon for $22 and if you’re a Prime member, they ship for free. They also have a perfect five-star rating with plenty of happy (and likely drunk) customers who are over the moon to share in the Golden Girls love.

“Want to feel like part of the girls? Pick your favorite Golden Girl and play The Golden Girl Drinking Game!” the description reads. “The front of each of the 4 glasses will feature Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia, while the back provides individual instructions for each Golden Girl on how to participate in one of the most entertaining drinking games around!”

If shots aren’t your thing, there’s a ton of Golden Girls merch available to brighten anyone’s day. In fact, not only are there Golden Girls Chia Pets to adorn your home, you can get everything from Golden Girls PEZ dispensers, to granny panties (because who doesn’t want one of those faces covering their lady bits?), and even an entire Golden Girls-themed cruise you can go on with all of your friends complete with a “One Night in St. Olaf Dance Party.” Finally, if you’re all in on the show, you can adorn your walls with Golden Girls wallpaper, which will most definitely set your house apart from the neighbors.

These are the perfect gift for your favorite friend or anyone who needs a pick-me-up right now (so basically everyone you know). Thank you to these best lady friends for coming through in a clutch and saving us yet again.