Got Herpes? What To Know About The Symptoms, Transmission and Treatment

The herpes virus is a sexually transmitted infection that is not curable, but manageable. In this episode, Madge sits down with Ob-Gyn, Dr. Candice Fraser to learn more about the symptoms, transmission and treatment of herpes simplex 1 and simplex 2.

The Basics

There are two strains of herpes: Simplex 1 and Simplex 2. Herpes Simplex 1 is very common. In fact, even kids can get it because it’s transmitted through skin to skin contact. A hello kiss is all it takes. Thankfully, it’s mild and usually appears as one ulcer, often on the mouth.

Herpes simplex 2 is more severe and will present in a cluster of ulcers that is far more painful. Although simplex 2 used to be more common on the genital area, it can also appear on the mouth area. It is also possible to contract herpes simplex 1 on the genital area.

Transmission

Herpes is contagious when you are presenting symptoms. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t contagious when the symptoms aren’t present. Thankfully, the longer you have herpes the less severe the symptoms become however, you may not notice when you are having an outbreak, so be careful and practice safe sex!

Treatment

Can you get rid of herpes? No. It’s a virus that never goes away. However, some things do make it worse. Stress or a compromised immune system can bring on an outbreak. Ever hear the term cold sore? So how do you manage it if you have it? There are antiviral medications on the market that can help reduce the symptoms and duration of a herpes outbreak. An overall healthy lifestyle can help, like eating a balanced diet and exercise regularly. This will also help keep your stress level down. Win win!

Most importantly, talk to your doctor and talk to your partners. Herpes is manageable and nothing to be embarrassed about. For more information on herpes, watch Madge the Vag.

