Grandma Sweetly Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ To Herself In Viral TikTok Video

Jessica Kerrigan/TikTok

Norma Gregorio’s granddaughter has since posted a video where Gregorio adorably thanks ‘all [her] new TikTok friends’

Norma Gregorio may have spent her 88th birthday alone in her home, but thanks to a now-viral TikTok video posted by her granddaughter and watched by millions of people, Gregorio is far from alone in celebrating her birthday this year.

On March 25, Gregorio enthusiastically sang “happy birthday” to herself — and recorded the entire thing.

“She decided to record herself and she sent us the video,” granddaughter, Jessica Kerrigan, told CNN. According to GMA, Kerrigan said she decided to post the video in two parts on TikTok because it was “was just the cutest thing.”

“I didn’t think anything would come of it,” she added.

The first video starts with Gregorio lighting the candles with her last match, explaining to the camera that she was all alone. Because she couldn’t invite family over to help celebrate her birthday, her family ordered a cake made out of flowers from 1-800-Flowers and delivered it directly to Gregorio’s home.

In the second video, Gregorio proceeds to sing to herself and make a wish before blowing out the candles.

Since the videos were posted on April 3, they’ve received more than nine million views. When Kerrigan told her grandmother she was a star, she simply responded, “I’m not a star, I’m a galaxy!”

We love this woman so much.

Kerrigan then posted a follow-up video on April 5, during which Gregorio sweetly thanks everyone who has watched the video. “Good morning,” she starts. “This is Norma, the birthday girl. I want to say ‘hello’ to all my new TikTok friends. I also have a message for you. Now listen carefully; it’s very important.” Gregorio goes on to say “thank you” in several different languages. “This was, by far, the most special birthday ever, and you made it so. Yes, you did,” she says, ending the video with a kiss.

According to GMA, Gregorio, who was born March 25, 1932 in New York City, now lives in Union City, New Jersey. She told the publication that she’s “always happy.”

“I start the morning saying, ‘Thank you, God, for giving me this day to live through,’ because each day is a life in itself,” Gregorio told CNN. “Especially when you’re 88. You have to live it fully, completely, and just live in the moment. To be old, every day is a gift.”

And if that doesn’t just totally make your day, we don’t know what will. Happy belated birthday, Gregorio!