Greta Thunberg Receives $100K Award And Donates Entire Thing To Kids Affected By COVID-19

Greta Thunberg donates $100,000 to children affected by the coronavirus crisis
Earlier this week, Greta Thunberg was honored by Human Act, a Danish worldwide development organization, and was gifted $100,000 on Earth Day to put towards her foundation and continue her work in the fight against climate change. However, Thunberg, being a wise young woman, realized that the fight against coronavirus is a much more urgent issue at this moment and redirected her own prize money to UNICEF, to support children who have been affected by COVID-19.
“Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child-rights crisis. It will affect all children, now and in the long-term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most,” Thunberg said in a statement on the UNICEF website.
Thunberg elaborated on her Instagram how children “in poor countries, in the poorest neighborhoods and for those already in disadvantaged and vulnerable situations” are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the fact that children are less likely to contract the virus, it’s the school closures and lack of resources that will have the most profound effect on their lives and futures.
“More than 1.5 billion children are today affected by school closures,” Thunberg wrote. “This has a direct effect on millions of children and young people’s possibilities to learn, to a lunch meal, and get access to water and sanitation. More than 300 million school children rely on schools as a source of daily nutrition. Millions of children do not have access to distance learning. The digital divide is an example of global inequalities that affects the most vulnerable children.”
Very honoured to receive Human Act Award. The prize money – 100 000 USD – will be donated to @unicef . @HumanActDk will match this donation with an additional USD 100,000 for the total sum of USD 200,000. So today we are launching a joint global funding campaign – Let’s Move Humanity for Children in the Fight Against Coronavirus – to support UNICEF´s efforts to protect and save children’s lives during the corona crisis. The poorest and the most vulnerable people are always the hardest hit by a crisis. Just like the climate crisis, the consequences of the corona pandemic will be most damaging for children in poor countries, in the poorest neighborhoods and for those already in disadvantaged and vulnerable situations. More than 1,5 billion children are today affected by school closures. This has a direct effect on millions of children and young people’s possibilities to learn, to a lunch meal and get access to water and sanitation. More than 300 million school children rrely on schools as a source of daily nutrition. Millions of children do not have access to distance learning. The digital divide is an example of global inequalities that affects the most vulnerable children. Even if children so far generally have been spared the most severe symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, children's lives and heath are already at risk. This is mainly due to lack of access to healthcare services – both for children and pregnant women – because of vaccination campaigns being suspended as well as lack of nutrition. With the global health care services becoming overwhelmed there will be many additional child deaths in 2020. This is a global crisis and for millions of children the impact will be life long. We need to act now – for the sake of every child. The time is now, and we need your help to protect children. Donate today at https://uni.cf/fight-coronavirus (link in bio). Thank you!
Coincidentally, the young activist knows first hand what COVID-19 is like as she recovered from a mysterious illness in March, saying it’s “extremely likely” she contracted the virus.
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
To join Greta in supporting children affected by the coronavirus crisis, you can donate at UNICEF.com.