Greta Thunberg Is Getting Her Own Hulu Documentary

Greta Thunberg is about to be the subject of a documentary chronicling her rise to globally-known climate activist
Climate activist Greta Thunberg is having a big year. That’s actually a major understatement. The Swedish teen was just named Time’s Person of the Year (much to the consternation of one President Donald Trump) and now, she’s going to be the subject of her own documentary to air on Hulu next year.
According to Deadline, it’s been in the works for quite some time, as Hulu has had a team working on Greta dating back to her initial solo climate strike in Stockholm, before the world took notice of her brilliance. They’ve documented her mission progressing through Swedish parliament all the way until the present, and that sounds like it will be some pretty fascinating viewing. Of course, it will upset the Toddler in Chief, and that’s just a bonus TBH.
This was the year the climate crisis went from behind the curtain to center stage, from ambient political noise to squarely on the world's agenda, and no one did more to make that happen than @gretathunberg. Meaningful change rarely happens without the galvanizing force of influential individuals, writes editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, and in 2019, the earth's existential crisis found one in Thunberg. For that reason, she is TIME's 2019 Person of the Year. Read more about the #TIMEPOY choice at the link in bio. Photograph by @evgenia_arbugaeva for TIME; Video by @maxim_arbugaev for TIME
The documentary is being directed by Nathan Grossman for B-Reel Films with Cecilia Nessen and Frederik Heinig producing. The premise: “In August 2018, Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden, starts a school strike for the climate. Her question for adults: if you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school? Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. The quiet teenage girl on the autism spectrum becomes a world-famous activist.”
Greta Thunberg speaks quietly but forcefully, articulating the palpable sense of injustice that often seems obvious to the very young: adults, by refusing to act in the face of extraordinary crisis, are being foolish at best, and corrupt at worst. To those who share her fear, @gretathunberg's blunt honesty is cathartic. To those who don’t, it feels threatening. She refuses to use the language of hope; her sharpest weapon is shame. In September, speaking to heads of state ahead of the @unitednations General Assembly, Thunberg pulled no punches: “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth,” she said. “How dare you.” In this photograph, Thunberg writes in her journal on the train as she travels from Lisbon to Madrid for the current U.N. climate conference. Read more at the link in bio. #TIMEPOY Photograph by @evgenia_arbugaeva for TIME
Earlier this year, Thunberg had a big moment at the UN, where she gave a speech at the Climate Action Summit. Her passionate words moved the world and brought more attention to her cause:
“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here,” she said. “I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet, I am one of the lucky ones. People are suffering.”
Hopefully, her documentary, set to air sometime next year, will bring even more focus on the absolutely dire issue of climate change.