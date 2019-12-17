Greta Thunberg Is Getting Her Own Hulu Documentary

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty

Greta Thunberg is about to be the subject of a documentary chronicling her rise to globally-known climate activist

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is having a big year. That’s actually a major understatement. The Swedish teen was just named Time’s Person of the Year (much to the consternation of one President Donald Trump) and now, she’s going to be the subject of her own documentary to air on Hulu next year.

According to Deadline, it’s been in the works for quite some time, as Hulu has had a team working on Greta dating back to her initial solo climate strike in Stockholm, before the world took notice of her brilliance. They’ve documented her mission progressing through Swedish parliament all the way until the present, and that sounds like it will be some pretty fascinating viewing. Of course, it will upset the Toddler in Chief, and that’s just a bonus TBH.

The documentary is being directed by Nathan Grossman for B-Reel Films with Cecilia Nessen and Frederik Heinig producing. The premise: “In August 2018, Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden, starts a school strike for the climate. Her question for adults: if you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school? Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. The quiet teenage girl on the autism spectrum becomes a world-famous activist.”

Earlier this year, Thunberg had a big moment at the UN, where she gave a speech at the Climate Action Summit. Her passionate words moved the world and brought more attention to her cause:

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here,” she said. “I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet, I am one of the lucky ones. People are suffering.”

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at #UNGA: "This is all wrong…You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words—and yet, I'm one of the lucky ones." https://t.co/YTVSvKxTkg pic.twitter.com/px90HghuQd — ABC News (@ABC) September 23, 2019

Hopefully, her documentary, set to air sometime next year, will bring even more focus on the absolutely dire issue of climate change.