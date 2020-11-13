McDreamy Is Back On Grey’s Anatomy, And No, This Is Not A Drill

GreysABC/Twitter

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ are freaking over McDreamy’s surprise return to the show

I’m just going to state the obvious right now: Massive, massive spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy ahead. If you did not watch last night’s episode and you don’t want to know every detail, what are you doing, stop reading right now!

And with that out of the way, on to the good stuff: Grey’s was bonkers last night.

The two-hour season premiere introduced us to Grey-Sloan Memorial in the world of the coronavirus. The episode takes place in April 2020, right at the beginning of the global health emergency we all know all too well. In case you don’t remember because that feels like literally a decade ago, some of the first case clusters in the U.S. were in the Seattle area, where Grey’s is set.

In the episode, Meredith spent most of her time in full PPE, treating patients in the hospital’s new COVID ward. But at the end of the episode, she’s found by another doctor in the parking lot, where she’s collapsed.

And that’s where it cuts to the good parts. The scene switches to a beach, where we see Meredith, standing calmly, watching the waves. The trademark Grey’s Anatomy acoustic pop song swells. We hear someone calling her name…

Yes, it really is Derek. McDreamy. MerDer is back together, baby.

Now, we don’t know exactly what’s going on here. Is Mer in a coma? Is she dead? Many unanswered questions. But that certainly didn’t stop fans from absolutely freaking out, naturally.

someone come to save me i’m sobbing so badly #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/RNtLB9zhcU — greys anatomy out of context (@greyssoutoff) November 13, 2020

There were, of course, calls for other (better) Grey’s characters to return. Seriously, why do Meredith and Derek get all the good plotlines/resurrections?

But with McDreamy seemingly back in play, fans have started wondering. What if… there are other returns in the works? A screenshot from IMDB started circulating, showing a number of fan-favorite Grey’s actors who are now said to be on the show in 2020, and we can’t help but wonder (and if you’re wondering, yes, we did check IMDB, and yes, a ton of actors who previously left the show are now on the 2020 cast list).

Wait a damn minute….. WAIT A DAMN MINUTE. If this is true I may not recover after this season. 😭😭😭 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/1ZerNAi1qT — Nina (@ninatut11) November 13, 2020

all the dead meeting meredith on the beach 🥰 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/VljI8nS5pX — 𝑙𝑎𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑎 GREY'S SPOILERS 🥦 (@capshawxxx) November 13, 2020

One thing we all know and love about Grey’s Anatomy is that the usual laws of things like science and physics don’t really apply in that universe. So, if Grey’s decides it wants to bring back all its dead, who are we to argue? In fact, we would welcome it.

2020 has been so largely devoid of joy, maybe the producers of the most unendingly sad show on TV were like, “Enough is enough! Give them something to be happy about, for God’s sake!”

I think my TV (or me) would explode if I saw McDreamy-McSteamy reunion too #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/A4jHqnQjhP — Kristina 👑 (@kristinakayo) November 13, 2020

We would be here for it. Now, who’s coming back from the dead next? You’ll have to tune into Grey’s Thursday nights on ABC to find out.