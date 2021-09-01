Grilled Cheese Just Got A Glow-Up, And We Are Here For It

A grilled cheese sandwich isn’t just a tired parent’s go-to meal to whip up for their kids after a long day. Whether you’re young-at-heart or young-in-years, this melty American classic comforts your belly and your soul. Its simple combo of bread, cheese, and butter evokes the joy of childhood, and making them for your family is truly an act of love.

Of course, the bread you choose can make or break this cheesy favorite. King’s Hawaiian Sliced Bread is soft and irresistible with just a tiny bit of sweetness — perfect for grilled cheese.

The touch of sweetness in King’s Hawaiian Sliced Bread elevates your favorite ooey, gooey sandwiches to the next level. And it kind of begs the question: what else can we add to give our beloved grilled cheese sandwiches a glow up?

Grilled cheese sandwiches may be simple, but they don’t have to be boring. It’s easy to take this simple snack and turn it into mouth a watering delicacies both you and your kids will love. Each is made to order, so you can mix and match ingredients so every family member, big or small, will beg for seconds.

Here are seven takes on grilled cheese sandwiches that your family will think are the greatest thing since … sliced bread (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves):

1. Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Midwesterners love their cheese and apple pie for one reason: it’s the perfect marriage of savory and sweet. So why not try it in a sandwich? This Gourmet Grilled Cheese recipe combines three (!) different cheeses with slices of tart Granny Smith apples. The original recipe calls for pepper jack cheese and Sriracha, but you can omit it for family members with more delicate taste buds.

2. Bacon Mac ‘N Cheese Grilled Cheese

Got leftover macaroni and cheese in the fridge? (Yes, the boxed stuff counts.) Add bacon and King’s Hawaiian Sliced Bread for a carbo-licious snack. You can riff off the Bacon Mac ‘N Cheese Grilled Cheese by tossing in chopped, diced sundried tomatoes or adding a small handful of arugula to elevate this kids’ classic.

3. Uptown Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

A grilled cheese with gouda, cremini mushrooms, and pesto? Yes, please. Add some uptown flavors to your next dinner with this vegetarian version of grilled cheese. If your kids are not a fan of one or two ingredients, it’s easy enough to leave them out. Now, for the adults, the important question of whether this fancy sandwich pairs better with white or red wine? Guess you’ll have to try both to find out.

4. Grilled Pepperoni Pizza Sandwiches

Pizza is always a crowd pleaser, but what if you don’t want to call for delivery (again)? How about a grilled cheese pizza sandwich? Use King’s Hawaiian Sliced Bread and plenty of butter to give it the crispy “crust” crunch. Add a small bowl of marinara to dunk your sammie in and you’ve got yourself a new go-to family pizza dinner.

5. Lilikoi and Prosciutto Grilled Cheese

When you want a charcuterie board but don’t want to assemble each bite, make a Lilikoi and Prosciutto Grilled Cheese instead. Filled with brie, prosciutto, tomatoes, and mango chutney, this sandwich is one giant bite of umami. If you can’t find Hawaiian Lilikoi butter, regular unsalted butter works, too. Add wine (and juice for the kids) and you’ve got a charcuterie dinner without all the fuss.

6. Buffalo Mozzarella Grilled Cheese

You probably have a bag of chicken tenders or nuggets in the freezer. Those timesavers are the star of Buffalo Mozzarella Grilled Cheese. Add mozzarella, American cheese, and hot sauce to jazz up those nuggets. Serve with a side of ranch, celery, and carrots and pretend you’re having buffalo wings at your favorite restaurant. Except you’re home eating grilled cheeses in your pajamas — which is even better.

7. Hawaiian Grilled Cheese

Fruit in a grilled cheese again? You’ll love the contrast of sweet and savory in this Hawaiian Grilled Cheese. Thick slices of ham and swiss cheese paired with fresh pineapple make this modified classic a delightful surprise in your mouth. Instead of stressing over cutting pineapple, pick up a pack of freshly cut pineapple in your grocery store’s produce department.

Now who’s ready to make all the grilled cheeses?

