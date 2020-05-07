Grimes Tried Explaining Her Baby’s Name And Elon Musk Publicly Corrected Her

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Grimes explained the meaning behind her and Elon Musk’s baby’s name, but according to Musk, she got one minor detail wrong

Chances are, if you spend any time on the internet, you probably know that Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child on May 4. Not only was the child of SpaceX and Tesla founder/CEO and alien fairy electronica queen born on May 4 (ya know, Star Wars Day), but the baby boy was allegedly given a very unique name that might have just something to do with space. That same day, Musk tweeted that his child’s name is X Æ A-12 with no explanation and just let the internet run amok with theories.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

A day later, Grimes logged on to Twitter and gave the world the explanation we all deserve. As you can imagine, the world is probably still terribly confused even after Grimes broke down each character and letter. According to Grimes, X is the unknown variable, Æ is her elven spelling of artificial intelligence, A-12 is the “precursor to SR-17” which is the couple’s “favorite aircraft.” She added, “No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.” Also the “A” apparently stands for Archangel, her favorite song. And just as a side note, Grimes does have an album titled Art Angels with a track of the same name. Is that significant? Who knows, but just wanted to put that out there.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

However, her S.O. replied to her tweet and corrected the meaning of part of their baby’s name.

SR-71, but yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

Musk shows *this* is the A-12 Grimes is referencing to (in case we all needed a visual).

So then, after Musk corrected Grimes, even though she just gave birth and probably didn’t have the strength to pull up an aircraft encyclopedia to double-check before she tweeted, the new mom responded. Grimes told Musk, “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit that was meant to be profound.”

I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound 🦔 — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Musk, ever the doting boyfriend, wrote, “U r a powerful [elvin queen in emojis]”

U r a powerful 🧚‍♀️👸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

Even if the couple is majorly punking the world, we have to say — their interactions are pretty funny and cute, if not sometimes a bit reckless. Remember when Musk made a 4/20 joke directed at Grimes that put Tesla in major jeopardy when he tweeted, “considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured”? Good times!

It’s likely X Æ A-12 won’t be accepted by the state of California under their current rules that state names must only include letters of the alphabet, according to a family law attorney who spoke with People, which is where Grimes and Musk live and where their baby was born.

What’s in a name, anyway? Congrats again, Elon and Grimes!