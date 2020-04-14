Guy Fieri Has His Own ‘Flavortown Island’ On Animal Crossing

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty and Guy Fieri/Twitter

Guy Fieri > Tom Nook

There are a few things everyone is doing during quarantine: Baking bread, watching Tiger King, and playing Animal Crossing. And when we say everyone, we really mean everyone. In a recent tweet, resident mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri revealed he’s abandoned that title to take up residence on Flavortown Island instead. And who can blame him, really?

I’m here on Flavortown Island checkin’ out a joint run by local legend, Tom Nook! Unlike the homes around here, you won’t have to take out a loan to afford these dishes 😅 pic.twitter.com/5Ig0spmT8X — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) April 13, 2020

In the tweet, Guy showed off his avatar, which he’s gotten to look surprisingly like himself (mine looks like a Raggedy Ann doll, but what can you do?). He wrote the tweet like it was a Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives intro: “I’m here on Flavortown Island checkin’ out a joint run by local legend, Tom Nook! Unlike the homes around here, you won’t have to take out a loan to afford these dishes.”

Clearly Guy is feeling the pressure of the single stressful thing in the game (other than those GD tarantulas): The fact that as you exist on your idyllic island, you remain perpetually indebted to a trio of raccoons. Don’t worry, Guy. We’re sure you’ll get your house paid off in no time.

And since all of us are playing Animal Crossing to help pass the time in quarantine, the news of Flavortown Island has spread like wildfire. The entire Switch Community is pretty desperate to find a way to friend Guy Fieri so they can pay his island a visit. It is legit the most desirable Animal Crossing location.