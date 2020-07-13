Hallmark Channel Launches Line Of Wines Inspired By Their Christmas Movies

Hallmark and Savin Madeleine/Reshot

Pre-order now and you’ll get them in time for ‘Countdown to Christmas’

You can never have enough of a good thing — especially when those things are wine and The Hallmark Channel holiday movies. The network partnered with Wines That Rock to launch Hallmark Channel Wines — holiday-themed wines that pair nicely with all our favorite Hallmark movies.

The two soon-to-be-released wines will have everyone jingling all the way to their remote to tune in to the “Countdown to Christmas,” its annual movie marathon to get us into the holiday spirit. The wines come in “Jingle,” a rich, full-bodied premium Cabernet Sauvignon that “glistens a warm ruby color with aromas of dark chocolate, cherry, and a hint of holiday spice,” according to the website. Then there’s “Joy,” a crisp and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc that “has notes of tropical fruits, white peach, and ripe pineapple.”

“We are so excited to announce the launch of our first-ever Hallmark Channel wines!” the company announced on Instagram. “Introducing a Christmas Cabernet and a festive and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc, both the perfect holiday gift.”

“Over the last ten years, ‘Countdown to Christmas’ has evolved into something more than a collection of holiday movies, it has become a seasonal lifestyle experience,” Danielle Mullin, SVP, Marketing, Crown Media Family Networks, shared in a company press release.

“Featuring two exclusive varietals that can be found nowhere else, our Hallmark Channel Wines collection is an exciting new extension of our brand and is designed to enhance our viewers’ enjoyment of the holidays — whether as an accompaniment to our signature movies, an offering at family gatherings, or a unique gift for Hallmark Channel fans.”

Can’t wait until December to get your Christmas on? No worries. The network is now celebrating “Christmas in July” from July 10 to July 26 giving fans 190 films like Christmas at the Palace, Switched for Christmas, A Christmas Duet, It’s Christmas, Eve, and Christmas at Dollywood — a welcome addition to our Netflix binging we’ve all been doing since March.

Wines That Rock’s award-winning winemaker Andrew Nelson also weighed in on the new partnership. “Hallmark Channel has inspired our winemaking team to create a delicious holiday-themed collection that embodies Hallmark Channel’s passion for celebration. We thoroughly enjoyed bringing these wines to life. This unique Hallmark Channel Wine Collection really delivers on taste, value, and most importantly – some holiday cheer.”

The wines can be purchased as a 2-pack, 4-pack, 6-pack, or in a case of 12 (in all white, all red, or a combo of both) for $14 a bottle plus shipping. They’re only making a limited amount of the vino, so if you want to truly enjoy a match made in heaven, you’ll want to pre-order now to make sure they arrive by October in time for the countdown to begin.