Halsey Thanks Fans After Quietly Announcing Pronouns Are ‘She/They’

Instagram Halsey

Halsey subtly changes gender pronouns on social to “she/they”

Without any fanfare or explanation, Halsey — who is currently expecting their first child — just updated their social media bios to let fans know that the pop star is now going by “she/they” pronouns. After an outpouring of love and support from fans on social media, who noticed the subtle profile change, Halsey posted a short but sweet Instagram to thank their followers.

“Thank you,” Halsey wrote with a heart on Instagram, seemingly their only acknowledgement about the pronoun change on social.

“I could cry I’m so happy,” wrote a fan. “No like actually this means so fucking much to me because I’ve been struggling w my gender identity so much lately,” said another.

no like actually this means so fucking much to me because i’ve been struggling w my gender identity so much lately — jenn (@jenneberle1) March 13, 2021

i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in 💛 pic.twitter.com/mrtSN85PNN — jessicamariah 🥀 (@_Y0ungG0d_) March 13, 2021

Halsey is currently expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin and seemed to allude to the upcoming pronoun update when the singer shared some musing on gender and pregnant bodies last week. Halsey posted some selfies and wrote a long caption, seemingly suggesting that if it weren’t for being pregnant, they might not have arrived at this realization about their true gender identity.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely,” Halsey wrote on Instagram. “My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

Halsey has always been transparent and outspoken about their sexual orientation and support for the LGBTQ+ community, and has been open about being bisexual for years, telling the audience at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards that “I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself — to my friends, to my family, to myself — trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase; it’s not part of some confusion that’s going to change or could be manipulated.”

Halsey announced their pregnancy earlier this year, a rainbow baby, after speaking honestly about a past miscarriage and attempts to conceive. Halsey announced the baby news in a cheerful rainbow-themed photoshoot.

Since then, Halsey has doled out pregnancy pics only sparingly, but did gift us this cute bump photo, adorably captioned “Henlo.”

Bravo to Halsey for the courage to embrace their gender identity and congratulations on their sweet rainbow baby.