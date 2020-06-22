The Trailer For The ‘Hamilton’ Movie Is Finally Here!

Hamilton/Facebook

Hamilton drops on Disney Plus July 3, but in the meantime, there’s now a trailer you can watch over and over

We’re now just weeks away from July 3, the day the theatrically filmed version of Hamilton drops on Disney Plus. We’ve been counting down ever since it was announced that the release date would come more than a year early, and that the smash hit Broadway musical would go straight to streaming, rather than the theatrical release that was initially planned. And now, to help you get even more hyped up before the big day, a trailer just dropped for the movie that reveals some more details about it.

But before we dive into any of that, just watch the trailer, and prepare for chills. Like, actual chills.

We already knew that the Hamilton movie was going to feature the original cast, filmed during a performance at the Richard Rogers Theater in New York City. What we learned from the new trailer is just how much camera work was involved in creating the movie version. This was not filmed from a single camera facing the stage. The angles and the cinematography are truly impressive, and watching the show in this format is going to be such a great experience for any fan.

In fact, the show’s creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, went on Good Morning America today to explain some of the behind-the-scenes processes involved in filming Hamilton this way, and it’s only making us more excited.

Also, a tiny bit of news on the new songs I'm writing for @DisneyAnimation… https://t.co/DCT1HPC4ba — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2020

Considering Broadway is expected to stay shut down for the rest of this year, and productions and touring shows have been suspended almost everywhere else in the U.S., this couldn’t come at a better time. No one is able to see Hamilton live onstage right now, which is probably a big part of why Miranda and Disney Plus decided to move up the premiere date for the movie version. We could also definitely all use something to look forward to right now, and to say we’re looking forward to cozying up at home and watching Hamilton is a major understatement.

It’s worth noting that Disney Plus just suspended its 7-day free trial period, so if you’re planning on starting an account to watch Hamilton when it drops, you’ll need to commit to at least one month. Disney Plus memberships start at $6.99 per month, and discounts are available if you purchase a year-long membership in advance.