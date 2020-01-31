Harry Styles Jumps On Stage To Perform ‘Juice’ With Lizzo

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Harry Styles jumped on stage with Lizzo during a Miami concert and gave fans a thrill

Last night, Lizzo was doing her usual mind-blowing performance thing at a tour stop in Miami when concertgoers were given an unexpected treat. The one and only Harry Styles hopped onstage to collab with the woman of the hour on her hit song “Juice,” and it absolutely gave fans their lives.

Watch this and try not to bust into a huge grin and possibly even stand up and start dancing. Sorry, but it’s impossible to avoid a genuine joy explosion watching these two together. Can they just go on tour now please?

Harry Styles performing Juice with Lizzo is a thing I didn’t know I really, really needed pic.twitter.com/nkY9Npt3Pv — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 31, 2020

There. Doesn’t the world currently feel like a much better and happier place after watching Styles’ adorkable dance moves? These two clearly enjoy performing together and it makes it fun for everyone to watch.

Now, seasoned fans of Lizzo, Styles, or both are probably not too surprised to see the superstars singing this particular song together. Back in December, Styles called her “amazing” and told BBC Radio 1, “She’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

And then Styles covered “Juice” during that BBC 1 appearance and Lizzo herself was, suffice to say, feeling it. “You know what this means right… ?” she tweeted along with some very suggestive emojis.

You know what this means right….? 😏😉 @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/gU3FIWGaTl — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

After that viral (and totally adorable) interaction, it’s easy to see why Styles joining Lizzo onstage was pretty much the jumpstart 2020 needed. In fact, Lizzo was a huge bright spot all of last year and this year is shaping up to be the same. She motivated us right up until the end of 2019…

… and continues to post near-daily reminders of how amazing and sexy we are, at any shape or size.

Aside from being our body positivity warrior, she’s an insanely talented performer who’s been nominated for countless awards. Currently nominated for… 6 NAACP Image awards | 8 Grammy awards | 6 iHeart music awards | 1 Brit award | AND IVE ALREADY WON! In the words of @saintrecords ‘black girls are grammys muthafuckaaaaa’ she posted earlier this month.

For the record, she took home three of the eight Grammys she was nominated for — Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome,” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe).” She was the most nominated artist of the evening, in fact.

So let’s just sit back and watch Lizzo slay 2020 like she slayed 2019. Hopefully, we will see a few more cameos with Harry Styles, because they’re pure magic together.