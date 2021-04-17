Harry & William Actually Spotted Talking In Video From Prince Philip’s Funeral

ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William spotted chatting at Prince Philip’s funeral after rift rumors

A couple days ago it was announced that Prince Harry and Prince William would NOT be walking into their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral together, the were spotted looking somewhat friendly while walking and chatting with Kate Middleton.

It was a bit odd to make a whole *thing* out of two estranged brothers not walking side-by-side, but Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that the brothers will be separated by their cousin Peter, who is Princess Anne’s son, as they entered the funeral.

Philip’s body has now been laid to rest and video from the funeral surprisingly shows Prince Harry, Prince William, and Duchess Kate all leaving the ceremony together and actually chatting it up.

When we last left the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan Markle had told Oprah that members of the Royal Family (they didn’t name names) had created a toxic and racist environment that was so oppressive that Harry and Meghan’s only choice was to flee England and start their lives over again in Southern California. William responded to his brother’s claims by saying “we are not a racist family,” which is not what a mixed race family wants to hear when they’re literally listing all the racist abuse they had to endure in said family. You don’t just get to say it didn’t happen.

.@GayleKing checked in with Prince Harry & Meghan this weekend: “Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.” pic.twitter.com/fe0ATukkYw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021

Until now it was very unclear whether Harry or Meghan had had any good conversations with Prince William since the Oprah special, and the news that the brothers would not walk into the funeral together was not a great sign. And yeah, the photos from the funeral procession don’t show too brothers who look all that thrilled to be seeing each other after a year.

However, afterwards, they seemed somewhat chummy as they walked and talked alongside Kate Middleton.

A video shared by ITV News shows the siblings chatting and I can’t say it’s the friendliest exchange but it’s not the worst either?

Prince Harry and Prince William are seen talking together after the funeral service for their grandfather, Prince Philip. Read more: https://t.co/SZMFUKMttT pic.twitter.com/FjeWyYSnDP — ITV News (@itvnews) April 17, 2021

Meghan did not attend the funeral because of her pregnancy and traveling while pregnant during a pandemic is not a great move, but a source close to the Duchess of Sussex told E! News that “she would have put all the family tension aside to be there with Harry,” if she could. Harry also did write a glowing tribute to his grandfather Prince Philip, even writing that “Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

The E! source also added that Harry and Meghan “are still not on amazing terms with the family” but this video seems to show that some headway is being made to communicate. However, leaving your family because of racism and a lack of support that led your wife to consider suicide is not exactly a little feud or something you bounce back from overnight.