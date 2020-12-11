Headspace Is Coming To Netflix To Teach Us All How To Meditate In 2021

Netflix

The eight-episode series, ‘Headspace Guide to Mediation,’ is premiering on New Year’s Day

Meditation apps are having A Moment, because it’s 2020 and there is literally nothing else that needs to be said beyond that to validate their success. If you’ve ever used Headspace to relax your mind and meditate (or at least try to), you’ll be thrilled to know that the app is teaming with Netflix to stream a three-series deal so we can all stay mindful and calm in the new year.

“We want to help Netflix members take a breath, reset and start fresh in the new year,” reads a press release. “That’s why we’re thrilled to announce Netflix and Headspace have joined together for three new shows launching in 2021, all produced by Vox Media Studios.”

Andy Puddicombe, the host with the famous voice and former Buddhist monk, will teach us all how to “be kind to your mind” via eight episodes of the series, Headspace Guide to Meditation. The first series launches on Jan. 1 and will focus on teaching the benefits of the practice and provide guided meditations. The Headspace Guide to Sleep and an interactive experience will come later in 2021.

“Each episode focuses on a different benefit – from managing stress to embracing gratitude – and begins by teaching the approach and techniques, then concludes with a guided meditation,” they explain.

Throughout the pandemic, Headspace has made its content free for multiple audiences, even providing premium subscription content to healthcare providers. Giving people an outlet to be able to calm their minds and adopt methods of self-care is always valuable, but it’s more than necessary this year in particular.

Another relaxation app, Calm, has also found success throughout this pandemic. They’re also releasing their own programming via HBO Max in the coming year. (If you haven’t given that a listen yet, This Author suggests queueing up Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders to lull you into oblivion.)

The Calm app features episodes “designed to transform your feelings through enchanting music, scientifically engineered narratives, and astounding footage,” with voiceovers from other celebrities with very relaxing voices including Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, Nicole Kidman, and Kate Winslet.

The Headspace show will feature 20-minute sessions, with Puddicombe’s calming voice guiding listeners through different mindfulness techniques to help them focus on different things, like sleep and stress, with accompanying animations and music. It will be also be subtitled and dubbed in 30 different languages.

Basically, it’s what we all need in 2021.