Here’s What You Need To Know About Postpartum Bleeding And Why It Doesn’t Have To Suck

Now that you’ve mastered the fine art of growing a human and consider a perineal water bottle to be the single greatest thing you never knew you needed, it’s time to get back to the business of bleeding!

Yay?

There are so many, many, MANY things no one really tells you about the postpartum body. Like the fact that you’ll be bleeding. A lot and then a little less. And you’re in for a bit of a long haul with this one, sister. In fact, new moms can bleed for months after giving birth.

There Will Be Blood

The science-y name for what you see in your underwear is lochia. Essentially, it’s the way your body gets rid of the extra blood and tissue it needs to, you know, grow another person. (Thank you, body!) While it’s heaviest for the first 3-ish days after your baby is born, it’s completely normal for some bleeding to last a good 6 weeks or more. It’s a natural and normal part of healing after having a baby. But just because it’s natural and normal doesn’t mean it’s super fun.

Luckily, there are things you can do to make it much less sucky.

Keep Calm And Peri On (Sorry!)

For those first few days, you’ll likely be wearing hospital-issued mesh underwear stuffed with what feels like a couch cushion. Seriously. This is also the time when you find out your peri bottle and sitz bath are in your life for a reason. They’ll get you through those early days when the bleeding can be really heavy. And once your doctor says you’re in the clear, there’s a pretty great upgrade from that mesh hospital underwear — but we’ll get to that in a second.

It’s important to remember that postpartum bleeding is an essential part of your body’s healing process. Think of it less like a hassle and more like a necessary part of getting your body back up to speed. It’s going through what we can all agree is a pretty, uh, grueling process.

Rest, Hydrate, Repeat

Everyone tells you to rest after having a baby. But seriously: YOU JUST HAD A BABY. YOU NEED TO REST. You need to let your body recover. And moving around a lot actually slows down the elimination of the lochia. Whenever possible, take it easy.

Also? Go pee. A lot. An empty bladder helps your uterus contract and do everything it needs to do. And postpartum hydrating is just like postpartum rest. It’s something your body needs more than ever right now.

Meet Thinx

Like I said, this may be a long haul, mama. You’re probably looking at more than a few weeks of spotting and even full-on bleeding. So what happens between graduating from mesh panties to going commando?

Get to know Thinx.

If you’re like me, sometimes you can’t stomach the thought of one more thing going to the landfill. In fact, it can take up to 500 years for a single-use tampon applicator to decompose, so using disposable products doesn’t always feel right anymore. As a replacement, Thinx are washable, reusable underwear that deliver in pretty much every possible way. They’re the moisture-wicking, odor-controlling, leak resistant, super absorbent answer to your prayers.

Thinx are like regular underwear but so much better. They come in a range of sizes — from XXS to 3XL — and a variety of absorbency levels, from light to holding up to 4 tampons’ worth of blood.

I know what you’re thinking because I thought it, too: how do you wash them? It’s so easy. You throw them in the wash on cold with the rest of your clothes (which will be unaffected!) and then hang them up to dry. That’s it.

Since your body is still healing, it just feels better when you know the materials near your most precious and hardworking bits are safe. Thinx takes customer wellbeing very seriously and their products adhere to strict environmental and safety standards.

Those first weeks with a new baby are precious. Exhausting and a little messy, of course. But with a few simple adjustments — peri bottle, water bottle, and some good underwear — you can make it as easy as possible to truly enjoy those fleeting newborn moments.

Thinx are like regular underwear but so much better. Washable, reusable, and designed to replace pads and tampons, or to make postpartum bleeding a lot less of a hassle. Buy your Thinx here. If you’re interested in joining the Thinx community online, check out the Thinx Moms Room on Facebook.